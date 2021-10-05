Take a look inside this eco-friendly Swiss-designed aircraft that has TV screens instead of windows

Travel may not be on everyone's agenda at the moment, but that doesn't mean we can't dream of the days when we can hop aboard an aircraft to far-flung destinations.

And when that day comes, if we can do this travelling on a plane like the one Yasava has dreamed up, then all the better.

The Swiss design company has created a business jet that reinvents what business jets are supposed to look like, replacing windows with high-resolution organic light-emitting diode TV screens. Called the Zen Design, it includes covering the walls of the entire interior of the aircraft with the screens and, with a click of a button, allows passengers to switch settings.

Fancy sitting amid the foliage of a forest? Done. Or how about bobbing about at the bottom of the ocean? You can do that, too. There's even the option to project clouds, so you can fully appreciate the feeling of flying through the sky at high speeds.

You could also turn your tabletop into a chess board.

And there's been a huge focus on comfort, with designers mindful of space utilisation and ergonomic seating.

Peek through a projection of a forest. Courtesy Yasava

Not only does it look good, but the jet also has a reduced carbon footprint, as Yasava used materials, such as leather and wool, from manufacturers with ecological responsibility at their core. They also incorporated recycled aluminum.

This translates to a reduction in environmental impact by 80 per cent, according to company founder and chief executive Christopher Mbanefo.

Feel as though you're soaring through the sea. Courtesy Yasava

Mbanefo's team has also set about creating a blockchain-linked platform called Oxi-Zen in which greenhouse gas emitters and converters worldwide can connect and transact.

It would allow members to take ownership of carbon sinks, such as a specific forest or body of water, which cannot be replaced or reused. "In doing so, we enable people, organisations and businesses to offset their emissions in the most effective and verifiable way," the website description reads.