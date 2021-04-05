SLS Dubai opens with lofty skyline views and two towering infinity pools

The first SLS hotel in the Middle East has opened in Dubai.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences is now welcoming guests to its 75-storey tower in Downtown Dubai.

The stylish loft-style hotel on Marasi Drive is the latest addition to the portfolio of luxury hospitality group sbe, which is owned by Accor. It joins SLS hotels in coveted destinations such as Beverly Hills, Miami and the Bahamas.

With interiors by UAE designer Paul Bishop – the name behind the quirky design of Torno Subito at W Dubai The Palm and Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm – the hotel has 254 guest rooms, 371 residential units and 321 hotel apartments. A carefully curated design approach puts a strong focus on contemporary art as well as sleek accents and fittings, all typical characteristics of SLS hotels around the world.

On entering the lobby, guests are welcomed via an oversized stained-glass window emblazoned with the Latin proverb "Fortune favours the bold".

From there, an express lift whisks visitors from street level to the Sky Lobby on the hotel's 71st floor, one of the tallest observation points in Downtown Dubai. The S Bar on the same level has floor-to-ceiling windows and a grand marble bar coupled with spectacular views of the city skyline.

Privilege lounge and nightlife venue on the hotel's top floor has two infinity pools and, at 75 storeys, they are among the highest in the city. It's also where fans of SLS can find the hotel's resident rubber duck – the mascot found in each of the brand's hotels.

For dining options, Fi'lia is an entirely female-run restaurant with boho interiors. It seeks to "celebrate food and identity". Meat-eaters can head to Carna, a stylish steakhouse by award-winning Italian butcher Dario Cecchini.

Back on the ground floor, there's a contemporary coffee bar called EllaMia, and 12 Chairs is the hotel's intimate caviar bar.

For relaxation, Ciel Spa on one of the hotel's highest floors is a huge wellness facility with treatment rooms, plunge pools, a hair and nail salon, fully equipped gym and two outdoor terraces.

Only three minutes from The Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, the hotel is also less than a 15-minute journey from Dubai International Airport.

Rates start from Dh768 per night, plus taxes, for a Signature King room with balcony. There's currently an opening offer available on the hotel's website with rooms from Dh999, including an upgrade, daily breakfast and Dh500 cashback to spend at the spa or on dining experiences.