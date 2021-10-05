Singer Prince Royce in Dubai: see what he's been doing in the emirate

American-Dominican singer Prince Royce is in Dubai, and he's been documenting every moment on social media.

The singer is in town with Visit Dubai, the emirate's official tourism board, and the team seems to have been showing him a good time.

After touching down last Monday, he posted his first picture from a relaxed-looking majlis, in what looks like Dubai's Al Seef. The singer captioned the photo in Spanish, saying it was his first time in the city.

Tick the city's attractions off like an Instagram post bucket list, the singer also visited At The Top, Burj Khalifa, where he posed in front of the butterfly window.

Along with a few of his friends, Prince Royce has also been to check out the desert at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve.

He shared a number of photos posed pensively on top of a sand dune at sunset wearing a kandura.

Captioning his collection of desert photos in both Spanish and English, he wrote: "The world is so big. There’s always room to learn."

It looks like he also stayed at the Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai, posting a photo of himself enjoying breakfast in a private pool with a serene desert backdrop.

He captioned the snaps, "Breakfast with a view".

Who is Prince Royce?

Prince Royce, 31, is an American-Dominican singer, born Geoffrey Royce Rojas.

Best known for his hits Corazon Sin Cara, Las Cosas Pequenas and Deja vu. He has collaborated with the likes of Shakira on Deja vu, Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny and J Balvin. He typically sings in Spanish.

His most recent album, Alter Ego, was released in February 2020.

Since 2010, he has been nominated for 13 Latin Grammy Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and one American Music Award. He has won a total of 20 Billboard Latin Music Awards from 55 nominations.

