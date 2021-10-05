Scat Airlines to fly to Ras Al Khaimah from eight cities in Kazakhstan

Ras Al Khaimah looks set for an influx of travellers from Kazakhstan after the emirate's tourism authority began working with Kazakh airline, Scat.

From Friday, March 5, Kazakhstan's largest airline will fly direct to Ras Al Khaimah from eight cities across the Central Asian country.

Passengers will be able to fly directly from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktobe, Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Karaganda and Shymkent.

Based out of Shymkent Airport, the airline will operate flights to the UAE on its Boeing 737-700 NG aircraft. The two destinations are relatively close, with flight times averaging less than five hours.

As Ras Al Khaimah works to rebuild its tourism industry, traveller safety is priority, with free PCR tests for international travellers and safety-certified hotels. Courtesy RAKTDA

Ras Al Khaimah has been a growing destination for tourists from Kazakhstan for several years. The country was one of the top five source markets for inbound tourism before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tourism authorities are hopeful that the new partnership with Scat Airlines will encourage more travellers to come and explore Ras Al Khaimah.

"Our partnership with Scat Airlines is a key milestone in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism strategy, especially as we co-create a viable tourism vision for ‘new normal’ and post pandemic travel," said Raki Philips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

"Visitors from Kazakhstan have enjoyed the genuine hospitality of Ras Al Khaimah for many years and we are thrilled to continue welcoming our valued guests in ways that are meaningful to their travel experience."

Free PCR tests and certified safe hotels

All hotels in Ras Al Khaimah are safe certified and international visitors receive free PCR testing across the emirate. Courtesy Hilton

Traveller safety and well-being is a priority in the northern emirate. Ras Al Khaimah was the first city in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and the World Travel and Tourism Council.

All 45 hotels in Ras Al Khaimah have received Bureau Veritas certification, and RAKTDA works closely with hospitality partners to ensure social distancing guidelines and public health advisories are adhered to.

Travellers flying into Ras Al Khaimah will also receive complimentary PCR testing – a service that the emirate offers to all international travellers.