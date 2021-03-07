UAE to build tourism resort in Indonesia's undeveloped Aceh province

The UAE plans to develop a multimillion-dollar tourism resort in Indonesia’s Aceh province.

This is one of a number of large-scale infrastructure projects planned by the UAE in the Asian country, after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday with the Republic of Indonesia to co-operate in the areas of creative economy, tourism, environmental conservation and logistics.

"The UAE and Indonesia are exemplars of religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and moderation," said Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, after the signing in Jakarta.

"These are the values that bind us together and enable us to co-operate for our common interests, especially in the sphere of creative economy, which is a pillar of sustainable economic growth. As the world is going through a challenging time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation."

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, the resort project in Aceh is being spearheaded by the UAE’s Murban Energy, which has already been involved in the development of luxury resorts in the Maldives and Seychelles.

The resort would be the first of its kind in Aceh, which is currently home to limited accommodation options, largely in the two, three and four-star categories. Guest houses and homestays are also common.

A regency in the Aceh province of Indonesia, Singkil is predominantly located on the island of Sumatra, but also covers the offshore Banyak Islands, which consists of 99 largely uninhabited islands.

The semi-autonomous Aceh province is located close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India. It is bordered by Bay of Bengal to the north, Indian Ocean to the west, Straits of Malacca to the east, and North Sumatra to the south-east and south.

It is considered to be the place where Islam began to spread in Indonesia and continues to be home to the biggest population of Muslims in the country. It also adheres to shariah law.

It is the site of abundant natural resources, including oil and natural gas, and is also famous for its natural attractions, including the forests that lie along the Bukit Barisan range. South-east Aceh is home to the Gunung Leuser National Park (TNGL), while Singkil itself is home to conservations areas committed to protecting green and leatherback turtles.

Scoreline Bournemouth 2 Wilson 70', Ibe 74' Arsenal 1 Bellerin 52'

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Jawab Iteiqal

Director: Mohamed Sammy

Starring: Mohamed Ramadan, Ayad Nasaar, Mohamed Adel and Sabry Fawaz

2 stars

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

MATCH INFO Uefa Nations League League A, Group 4

Spain v England, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

