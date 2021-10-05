Oman Air launches new flights between Muscat and Sharjah

Oman Air has launched new flights connecting Muscat and Sharjah.

The airline will operate three weekly flights between the two destinations, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The flight will depart from Muscat at 2.45pm on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving in Sharjah at 3.40pm. Return flights from Sharjah will depart at 5.15pm and arrive in Muscat at 6.30pm on the same days.

The Saturday flight will depart from Muscat at 8.15pm, arriving in Sharjah at 9.30pm, with the return leg leaving Sharjah at 11pm and arriving in Oman just after midnight.

Flights will be operated on an Airbus A330 aircraft. Passengers must wear a face mask for the duration of the flight and while passing through Muscat International Airport.

All visitors to Oman must present a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of arrival, and will be required to undergo another test at the airport.

They must then quarantine for a period of seven days at a hotel of their choice, while wearing a Tarassud + tracking bracelet. Travellers to Oman can no longer stay for less than eight days and are required to have one-month international health insurance coverage that includes the cost of Covid-19 treatment.

Oman is currently in the midst of a two-week lockdown, with movement restrictions between 8pm to 5am. The country is also denying the entry of travellers from 10 countries where new variants of the Covid-19 have emerged, including Sudan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia. As of March 19, the sultanate has suspended all direct passenger flights from the UK.