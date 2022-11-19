Cristiano Ronaldo takes over Times Square in new Portugal tourism campaign

Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, one of the footballing world's biggest names has been busy taking over Times Square in New York.

Cristiano Ronaldo was beamed on to digital billboard in Times Square on Friday evening as part of a new tourism campaign from Visit Portugal and wax museum Madame Tussauds.

Revellers in the New York hotspot watched the digital billboards in one of the city's most-visited landmarks as a giant phone screen appeared with the words “Ronaldo calling”.

The international footballing star appeared on the screen shortly after saying “Hi New York, what's up Times Square? I have the most exiting news to share”.

A seven second countdown then revealed that the Fifa World Player of the Year will be the newest wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in New York City.

A waxwork of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, The footballer is getting another wax model at the museum in New York. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished football icons of our time and we were thrilled to be team up with Visit Portugal for this special Time Square reveal; it's an incredible opportunity to shine a light on the beautiful country and holiday destination of Portugal,” said Madame Tussauds New York head of marketing Tiago Mogadouro.

Ronaldo's wax figure will be at the museum from November 21, in a space dedicated to the Portuguese athlete called The CR7 Experience. In parallel, for 15 days, anyone visiting the waxwork model can also watch films about Portugal.

Visit Portugal's newest campaign details the country's people, natural wonders and historical heritage. Photo: Emirates

The stunt is all part of Visit Portugal's plan to promote the country in the North American market.

After revealing the wax figure would be Cristiano Ronaldo, Times Square's jumbotrons showed tourists what the country has to offer in an hour-long montage of clips detailing Portugal's people, natural wonders and heritage.

Travellers were also encouraged to think about the planet, with Travelling Better one of the campaign's key messages.

Using the motto “Close To US”, Visit Portugal hopes to promote the diversity of tourism in Portugal and has plans for the new campaign to reach approximately 500 million people.