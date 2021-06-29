Mauritius to reopen in July for vaccinated travellers seeking a 'hotel holiday'

Holiday hotspot Mauritius is ready to reopen to vaccinated travellers.

The Indian Ocean destination will start to welcome tourists again under a phased reopening that will begin next month.

From July 15, fully vaccinated travellers can fly to Mauritius for what tourism authorities are calling a "hotel holiday".

Visitors will be welcome to travel from any destination, providing they have received the second dose of their Covid-19 vaccination at least three weeks before arriving in Mauritius.

Mauritian authorities are recognising all vaccines authorised by the World Health Organisation, including those for emergency use. This means tourists who have received the Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca, Jansen/Johnson&Johnson, Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs can visit.

Unvaccinated travellers cannot yet travel to Mauritius. Children under 18 do not need to be vaccinated to travel to the island nation, but will be required to undergo PCR testing.

Rules for vaccinated tourists arriving in Mauritius

Vaccinated travellers must stay in an approved hotel where they can use beaches, pools, gyms and golf courses. Xavier Coffic / Unsplash

All travellers must book a stay in an approved hotel, and must remain in their room until they receive negative results of an on-arrival PCR test, typically within six to 12 hours. This list of approved hotels will be available here from Sunday, June 20.

After this, tourists can use hotel facilities including beaches, swimming pools, water sports and golf courses. Spa facilities will remain closed during the first phase of reopening.

Travellers must take another PCR test on day five, six or seven, and anyone spending less than 14 days on the island won't be able to leave their hotel grounds, other than to travel back to the airport.

Those spending longer than two weeks in Mauritius can roam freely after proof of a negative test on day 14. There is no minimum stay requirement for tourists, but all visitors must have valid travel insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment for the duration of their trip.

Easing of restrictions in October

From October, Mauritius will ease restrictions allowing vaccinated tourists more freedom and welcoming unvaccinated travellers with hotel quarantine. Unsplash

From October onwards, Mauritius will enter the next phase of reopening. This will allow vaccinated tourists to travel to the island for an unrestricted holiday, with the ability to go out and explore without waiting 14 days.

Vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to Mauritius with minimal negative PCR tests; only one will be required which should be taken within 72 hours of departure. Unvaccinated travellers will be able to fly to Mauritius from October, but will have to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine, with no access to leisure facilities during this time.

Air Mauritius flies from Dubai to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, with fares from Dh2,800 ($762). Emirates also flies weekly to the island nation. Mauritius is listed on Abu Dhabi's Green List, meaning travellers do not need to quarantine when returning to the UAE.

The Covid-19 situation in Mauritius

Mauritius has handled the Covid-19 pandemic well, and was the first country in Africa to contain the spread of the virus. Getty Images

Mauritius has received praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and was one of the first destinations in Africa to contain the spread.

The island nation was also one of the first in the world to announce it would offer travellers on long-stay visas free vaccinations.

At the time of writing, Mauritius has recorded 1,566 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 18 deaths. The country is listed as the 193rd worst affected country in the world.

The phased reopening of the country's tourism is a carefully considered plan to bring travellers back to the island nation while ensuring the safety of Mauritians and visitors.

