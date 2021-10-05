Moon Retreat: everything we know about the new Sharjah eco resort

Amid the Martian-like landscapes of Mleiha, adventurous travellers will soon find Sharjah's newest eco-friendly resort: the Moon Retreat.

The family-friendly destination is set to welcome overnight guests within the first three months of 2021.

When it opens, it will feature 10 single-bed domes, four family tents and two single-bed tents, each of which will be fitted with modern amenities. Most will also feature private pools, and guests will be able to pre-order ready-to-grill meals, which can be cooked on their private barbecues.

The property, which is being developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), will also feature a reception and community area boasting a bonfire and barbecue experience where guests can mingle.

An overhead view of the retreat. Courtesy Wam

The Moon Retreat will be the fourth eco-luxury resort to join the Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk Hotels by Shaza, and Shurooq's second boutique hospitality offering in Mleiha, after the Mysk Al Faya Retreat.

It will give guests the opportunity to explore the nearby Mleiha archaeological and eco-tourism destination and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which unearths the history of the surrounding area, dating back thousands of years and was left largely undiscovered until fairly recently.

The centre is home to a collection of artefacts and fossils that were discovered during excavations, revealing the oldest evidence of human life outside of Africa.

Another attraction of the Moon Retreat will be the opportunities for stargazing, as there is very little light pollution in the vast desert area.

There are hiking trails nearby to take advantage of, and guests will also be able to access activities offered by other properties in the area, including Mysk Al Faya Retreat and Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, which is located in the nearby Al Badayer Desert.

"Moon Retreat offers camping enthusiasts, tourists and visitors of all ages looking to explore the region’s most stunning natural attractions, an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in unique holiday experiences and relax in nature, away from the hustle of the city," said Khawla Al Hashimi, Shurooq's director of project development.

While a specific opening date has yet to be confirmed, developers have said the project is about 75 per cent complete.