Low-cost airline Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to begin flying on July 14: first flights will be to Egypt

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the first low-cost airline in the capital, will begin flying on July 14, with its inaugural flights headed for Egypt.

Flights from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria will begin on July 15, while its Sohag service will start the next day.

The new airline is a partnership between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

Tickets for the first flights are on sale now on Air Arabia’s website. Return fares on the inaugural flight to the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria start at Dh1,530.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s inaugural flight, on July 14, will go to Alexandria. Four Seasons Alexandria

Return fares to Sohag, in the Nile Valley, start at Dh1,459. Both flights will operate via Airbus A320 aircraft.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will operate three times per week to Alexandria, leaving the UAE on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To Sohag International Airport, there will be one flight per week, departing Abu Dhabi every Wednesday afternoon and arriving back in the capital at 10.10pm.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive at Etihad, said: “In these extraordinary times, it gives us great pride to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier. This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time.”

More destinations to be added

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive at Air Arabia, said: “Egypt is a key travel market and the launch of the first flights reflects our focus on supporting commercial and trade ties between both nations, while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel between both countries.

“We look forward to expanding the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi destination network as more airports open up and flights resume.”

The airline has introduced detailed safety protocols on all flights to help keep passengers safe when flying during the pandemic. These include compulsory face masks for everyone, full PPE for cabin crew and food and drinks to be served in sealed bags.

Egypt reopened to international flights in June and Egyptian nationals living in the UAE can now fly home.

For tourists, the country is open, and was awarded a Safe Travels Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council. This certification is bestowed on destinations that have adopted new protocols to protect the health of travellers. Alexandria offers tourists a fascinating escape on the Egyptian Riviera, while Sohag is steeped in history.

