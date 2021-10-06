Hatta's mountain resorts set to open for socially distanced group staycations

Hatta's popular mountain resorts are set to welcome travellers back in October.

Booking is now open at two of Meraas's Hatta resorts for group stays. Exclusive booking of Damani Lodges and Sedr Trailers resorts will appeal to those seeking a socially distanced staycation.

Nestled in the craggy Hajar Mountains, both Damani Lodges and Sedr Trailers resorts have a unique setting. Travellers can pick from bedding down in an Airstream trailer or falling asleep in a clifftop lodge.

Sedr Trailers Resort: private use of the park

Hatta's Sedr Trailers Resort is available to book out exclusively, and can sleep up to 26 adults and 13 children

Guests booking out the Sedr Trailers Resort will have access to 13 gleaming trailers, spaced around a huge trailer park in the shadow of the mountains. The resort can sleep groups of up to 26 adults, accompanied by up to 13 children.

Each trailer is fully equipped with shower facilities, a sundeck, kitchenette, sleeping and living quarters. At night, join your fellow travellers in the barbecue area where staff will be on hand to light the camp's communal bonfire.

Damani Lodges Resort: good for bigger groups

Damani Lodges come with viewing platforms for soaking in the sunset. Courtesy Meraas

If you're planning a big family reunion or have an event to celebrate, then Damani Lodges Resort might be more what you're looking for. This cliff-side retreat can sleep up to 40 adults and 23 children.

Each Damani Lodge overlooks the Hatta Dam, and the huts are split across three levels on the mountain. All guests get a viewing platform that's perfect for taking in the sunset or a spot of stargazing. They are also well-equipped with huge beds, a private bathroom, large television and a minibar for when you want to retreat indoors.

Hatta Wild Cafe offers all-day dining at Hatta Wadi Hub

On site, Hatta Wadi Hub has plenty of activities to keep guests entertained – from horse riding, kayaking and archery to hiking, mountain biking and more. When it comes to eating, the Hatta Wild Cafe offers all-day dining and there's a selection of food trucks, as well as a barbecue area. If you book out one of the resorts, you can also request tailored food and drinks, at an additional cost.

Rates vary depending on the date of stay with variable rates for weekends and public holidays. Prices start from Dh900 per room, per night. Which means you'll be looking at about Dh11,700 to exclusively book Sedr Trailer Resort, and rates from about Dh18,000 and upward for exclusive use of Damani Lodges Resort.

Groups can also get discounts on some of the activities on offer at Hatta Wadi Hub, with up to 50 per cent off activities such as kayaking. Stays can be booked any time throughout the Hatta season, which runs from October until April, but there's a two-night minimum stay policy at the weekend and on New Year's Eve.

Online bookings are not available for stays at the resorts, but travellers interested in reserving can do so via email.

Dubai's Hatta has long been a favourite with staycationers from across the country, thanks to its incredible dam, adventure travel opportunities and unique selection of places to stay. For more information on the exclave, read our complete guide to Hatta here, but keep in mind this was written before any coronavirus restrictions were introduced.