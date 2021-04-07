Hatta Dome Park: new glamping experience with luxury dome tents has launched

Hatta is expanding its overnight options for visitors by opening a new glamping experience. Hatta Dome Park, which features 15 dome-shaped, luxury tents with panoramic views of the Hajar mountains, will open its doors to visitors on April 8.

The tents on-site are all identical in layout and offer the same mountain views. They are 40 square metres and come with a full range of amenities, including a television, Wi-Fi and a mini fridge.

The rooms are designed to accommodate up to two adults and two children by offering a king-sized bed as well as two single sofa beds. Each dome tent is also equipped with its own private barbecue and fire pit within a large terrace space.

Located a short walk from Hatta Wadi Hub, there are plenty of activities to try including kayaking, mountain biking, trampoline jumping, zip lining, wall climbing, paragliding and more. There are also food and beverage options on-site as well as a variety of food trucks.

Rates for Hatta Dome Park start at Dh999. For more, visit www.visithatta.com

Glamping options in Hatta

Hatta Dome Park isn't the only glamping option in the Dubai exclave. Nestled in the craggy Hajar Mountains, both Damani Lodges and Sedr Trailers resorts have a unique setting. Travellers can pick from bedding down in an Airstream trailer or falling asleep in a clifftop lodge.

Sedr Trailers Resort: private use of the park

Guests booking out the Sedr Trailers Resort have access to 13 gleaming trailers, spaced around a huge trailer park in the shadow of the mountains. The resort can sleep groups of up to 26 adults, accompanied by up to 13 children.

Each trailer is fully equipped with shower facilities, a sundeck, kitchenette, sleeping and living quarters. At night, there's a barbecue area where staff will be on hand to light the camp's communal bonfire.

Damani Lodges Resort: good for bigger groups

The cliff-side retreat can sleep up to 40 adults and 23 children. Each Damani Lodge overlooks the Hatta Dam, and the huts are split across three levels on the mountain. All guests get a viewing platform that's perfect for taking in the sunset or a spot of stargazing. They are also well-equipped with huge beds, a private bathroom, large television and minibar for when you want to retreat indoors.

Scroll through our gallery below to see glamping options in Hatta.