Gulf Air resumes flights from Bahrain to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Gulf Air has resumed commercial passenger flights from Bahrain to the UAE.

The national airline of Bahrain flew to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday, marking its return to the UAE after it suspended flights in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gulf Air will fly between Bahrain and Dubai six times a week until July 13, when the airline will increase this service to two flights a day. For now, all Gulf Air flights will operate out of Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3.

To Abu Dhabi, the airline will operate five flights this week, and from next week it will launch a daily service to the capital.

We are saying Hayyakom حيّاكم to @GulfAir as they resume flights between DXB and Bahrain this week. With more airlines resuming operations at DXB every day, we're excited to welcome customers from across our global network. #DXBReady pic.twitter.com/F4ISVmFfhY — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) July 6, 2020

The airline has been operating flights to and from the UAE for more than six decades, having first flown to Abu Dhabi in 1954.

Gulf Air's resumption of flights to the UAE means the airline is now operating 25 per cent of its original network.

The airline is currently flying to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo and several destinations in Pakistan.

Entry into Bahrain is still restricted for visitors. Only Bahrain nationals and residents, travellers from GCC countries who do not need a visa, and passengers with special exemptions can enter the kingdom.

All travellers can transit at Bahrain International Airport. Tourists coming from Bahrain are welcome to enter Dubai now that the emirate has reopened to visitors.

Gulf Air has introduced new safety measures on all of its flights to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19. These include compulsory face masks for travellers, personal protective equipment for all cabin crew and a reduced food and drinks service to help cut down on interaction.