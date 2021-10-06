Flydubai resumes flights to 24 cities and aims to reach 66 destinations by end of summer

Flydubai has announced new flights to 24 destinations, with the first set to depart Dubai on Tuesday, July 7.

Travellers can book flights from today to several countries across Europe, Asia and Africa, including Georgia, Lebanon, Bulgaria, Egypt and Ethiopia. The airline's first commercial flight scheduled to depart Dubai when services resume will fly to Kabul, Afghanistan.

Flydubai plans to increase the number of destinations that it flies to over the summer months.

“We are initially planning to operate to 24 destinations and we will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer," said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of flydubai.

"This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel," he added.

Flydubai will resume commercial passenger flights to Tbilisi from July 7. Courtesy Sophie Ibbotson

Travellers are advised to check the requirements of their destination country before booking a flight. The International Air Transport Association's free interactive map is a useful tool for finding out what travel restrictions are in place and where.

Flydubai will fly to these destinations:

Flydubai will begin flying to 24 destinations from July 7 with travellers able to book flights immediately.

Addis Ababa

Alexandria

Almaty

Amman

Baku

Beirut

Belgrade

Bucharest

Dubrovnik

Esfahan

Juba

Kabul

Khartoum

Kiev

Krakow

Lar

Nur-Sultan

Prague

Sarajevo

Shiraz

Sofia

Tbilisi

Tehran

Yerevan

All scheduled flydubai flights remain subject to government approval. Travellers booking on any of these flights can expect service to be a little different. Flydubai has introduced several new measures in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These include compulsory face masks for all passengers and earlier arrival at the departure airport to allow time for thermal screening processes. Cabin crew will wear full personal protective equipment, including gloves, long-sleeved aprons, visors and face masks on all flydubai flights.

The airline has said it is entering into a partnership with passengers. As part of this, it asks travellers to be responsible and is allowing travellers more flexibility when it comes to changing tickets. Every passenger will also recieve a complimentary snack or meal on flights.

Easing of travel restrictions

Emirates is flying to 40 destinations to, through and from Dubai with more network updates expected. Courtesy Emirates

Travel restrictions in Dubai have eased with people now allowed to fly to any country that flights are operating to and where travellers are accepted. Tourists will be able to fly into Dubai from Tuesday, July 7.

Emirates is currently flying to to 40 destinations to, through and from Dubai. These include flights to and from Istanbul, Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Barcelona and Washington DC. Emirates is set to announce more network updates soon, in light of Dubai's easing of travel restrictions. The Dubai airline is also bringing its famed A380 back into service on flights to Paris and London.

We're spreading our wings even further in early July, with flights to 29 destinations worldwide and seamless connectivity through Abu Dhabi. Find out more at https://t.co/AGe1cTGGgz pic.twitter.com/SQ2kokNifj — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 24, 2020

There have been no updates on travel restrictions being eased in Abu Dhabi. Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, continues to fly transfer services via the capital. The airline is currently flying to 20 destinations including New York, Dublin, Manila and Jakarta. It will add nine more cities to its network in early July, and hopes to add more flights from Thursday, July 16.

"We hope to increase our destinations from 16 July, and continue to work closely with the UAE Government and Global Aviation Authorities to ensure we keep you connected the best we can," details the airline's latest update.