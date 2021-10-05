Etihad launches ‘pay it forward’ Ramadan boxes: free flights, air miles and more

In a year that has seen aviation face its worst ever crisis, Etihad is embracing the holy month as a time to spread joy to travellers, by giving away hundreds of on-board gifts.

The national airline of the UAE is also hoping to help people spread kindness, by distributing Ramadan boxes containing two gifts – one to keep, and another to share with someone else.

Over the holy month, Etihad will hand out 1,000 surprise gifts to passengers. The campaign is part of the airline’s celebrations for the UAE’s 50th anniversary. Etihad announced last week that it would also be giving away 50,000 prizes throughout the year to celebrate the country's golden anniversary.

Gifts being handed out as part of the Ramadan campaign range from complimentary Economy flight tickets and upgrades to Business class, silver and gold membership cards for Etihad’s frequent flyer programme, and bundles of Etihad Guest Miles.

The boxes will be handed out by cabin crew in-flight, and others will be distributed randomly to guests at airport check-in counters and inside Etihad Lounges.

“Each box, has something for you to keep and something that you can pay forward. We know that even the smallest acts of kindness can go a long way," said Amina Taher, vice president of brand, marketing and sponsorships at Etihad Airways.

The spirit of giving is prevalent during Ramadan. Zakat – one of the five pillars of Islam and an obligation upon all Muslims to donate 2.5 per cent of their earnings to charity – is important during the holy month. Acts of kindness, self-sacrifice and giving back to those who are less fortunate are also visible during Ramadan with concepts such as Ramadan Sharing Fridges, meal donation programmes and community projects.

Win 50 times your airfare

Etihad is giving three travellers 50 times their airfare back in Etihad Credit this Ramadan. Courtesy Etihad

As part of Etihad's UAE 50th anniversary campaign, even if you're not flying this Ramadan you could still be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Anyone planning and booking future travel with Etihad during the holy month will be eligible to win 50 times their airfare back in Etihad Credit.

The airline will select three winners to receive the credit, which can be used to purchase flights and pay for upgrades for a period of two years.

Eligible passengers include anyone booking flights during Etihad’s Ramadan Sale to any destination in the network so long as travel takes place by December 31, 2021. Running until May 12, the Ramadan sale has flights from Dh1,000 which, if booked, could see winners getting Dh50,000 to spend on future travel.

Three additional winners who book flights during the same period using Etihad Guest Miles will also be selected as winners.