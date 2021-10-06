Etihad introduces at-home Covid-19 tests for passengers before flights

Travellers flying with Etihad Airways can now take a Covid-19 test in their homes.

The national airline of the UAE has partnered with Mediclinic Middle East to provide polymerase chain reaction tests to passengers.

Travellers leaving the UAE do not need to take a Covid-19 test before flying out of the country, but several destinations around the world now require travellers to have negative Covid-19 test results before they fly.

These rules vary by destination so travellers should check country requirements before booking a flight, and plan to take a test if required.

All passengers flying to any Etihad destination from Abu Dhabi International Airport can make use of the new at-home testing service. The National contacted Etihad for more details on the cost of the tests.

Etihad, in partnership with Mediclinic, has introduced at-home Covid-19 tests for travellers. Courtesy Etihad

“Enabling home PCR testing will remove much unnecessary stress from the travel experience during this challenging period," said Dr Nadia Bastaki, vice president of medical services at Etihad.

David Hadley, chief executive of Mediclinic Middle East said: "All testing is carried out by a trained professional, and our dedicated Covid-19 testing laboratories in Abu Dhabi and Dubai mean that results are available quickly and accurately."

How to book an Etihad Covid-19 test

After booking a flight with Etihad, travellers should contact Mediclinic to book an at-home testing appointment. This can be done via telephone, online or by email at etihad@mediclinic.ae.

Many destinations require the PCR test to be conducted at a specific time before travel and Etihad recommends appointments take place at least 48 hours prior to departure.

A health professional will visit your home and conduct the test, which takes only a few seconds. Results will be available within 24 hours. Guests can also opt to book an appointment at a Mediclinic facility in Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Al Ain.

What happens if results are positive?

If the test comes back negative, travellers can print their results and continue with any holiday plans. For destinations that require a negative Covid-19 test before departure, Etihad check-in staff will review tests results before completing passenger check-in.

If results are positive, travellers need to rearrange their flight for a future date. The Department of Health will be informed and the patient will need to follow strict quarantine guidelines in accordance with UAE regulations.

If travellers get positive results, they cannot fly with Etihad and must follow strict quarantine rules in line with UAE regulations. Courtesy Etihad

The measures are part of the Etihad Wellness programme, which also includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors on board every flight to care for passenger health.

In Dubai, dnata's airport hospitality brand Marhaba offers home Covid-19 tests via Mediclinic in partnership with Dubz baggage services.