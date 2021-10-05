Emirates to restart flights from Milan to New York and boost US network

Emirates will restart its direct service from Milan to New York on June 1.

Boosting year-round connectivity between Europe and the US, the flight between Milan Malpensa and New York’s John F Kennedy Airport will be operated three times a week, as an extension of the airline’s existing EK205 service to Milan.

Operated on a Boeing 777-300 ER, the flight offers eight seats in first class, 42 lie-flat seats in business and 304 seats in economy.

More than 85 per cent of the airline's pilots and cabin crew have been vaccinated. Courtesy Emirates

The airline has also announced that it is resuming four weekly services to Orlando from June 2, further expanding its US network. Flights between Dubai and Orlando will operate four times a week on Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-200LR.

With the addition of Orlando, Emirates will be serving over 60 weekly services to and from 11 destinations in the US, including Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Newark. Flights to Newark will launch on Tuesday, June 1, and will be operated via Athens.

Closer home, Emirates is planning a special flight that will carry only vaccinated passengers and crew on Saturday, April 10.

Highlighting the UAE’s successful vaccination programme, the airline will depart from Dubai International Airport at midday and cruise over various parts of the UAE before returning at 2.30pm.

All proceeds from this special flight will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, a non-profit charity organisation that supports projects around the world aimed at improving the quality of life for disadvantaged children.