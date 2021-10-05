Emirates to operate A380 to Germany in May, and to US destinations by summer

Emirates is set to add another destination to its network of locations where it is flying the A380 superjumbo to from May.

The Dubai airline will temporarily resume flying the world's largest passenger aircraft to Frankfurt from Saturday. The seasonal operation will run for a little more than two weeks, until May 16.

“Emirates can confirm that flight EK 47/48 between Dubai and Frankfurt will be temporarily operated by Airbus A380 aircraft between May 1 and May 16. Emirates currently operates double daily flights from Frankfurt,” confirmed a representative from the airline.

Emirates will fly to Frankfurt via its A380 superjumbo from May 1 until May 16, 2021. Unsplash

Emirates' other daily seven-hour flight to Frankfurt Airport is operated via a Boeing 777-300ER.

Germany is not currently open for tourism. Travellers arriving in the country from the UAE must get tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding their flight and undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Is the A380 ready to fly to New York?

Emirates will operate its A380 to select destinations in the US this summer in line with seasonal demand. Unsplash

Emirates looks set to resume A380 routes from Dubai into the US later this year.

According to the airline's website, flights from Dubai to New York's JFK will be operated via an A380 aircraft from Tuesday, June1.

Other US destinations where the superjumbo could be deployed once more include Los Angeles and Washington-Dulles, where A380 services are listed to start from July.

A representative for Emirates confirmed that A380 flights to the US were "in the system for July to support the expected seasonal summer traffic."

However, with so much uncertainty surrounding air travel, further operational updates closer to the time could alter this plan.

Since the global pandemic disrupted air travel, several airlines, including Emirates, have been forced to ground or halt operation of their superjumbo fleets.

With a total of 117 A380 jets on its books, Emirates has slowly resumed superjumbo operations on some of its highest-traffic routes.

Why do travellers love the Emirates A380?

Known for its luxurious on-board services, Emirates has transformed the A380 into a luxury flying machine. The Dubai airline's superjumbos are some of the most popular in the world. Weighing more than 500 tonnes and with a wingspan of almost 80 metres, the jets offer travellers private suites, shower spas and a communal bar.

Emirates is currently operating the A380 to seven destinations: Amman, Moscow, Cairo, Paris, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Bangkok. The plane is also being used as a "mini-freighter" on select cargo charter operations.

The Dubai airline has also been operating its A380 services on flights to London Heathrow and Manchester. Emirates' newest aircraft featuring the airline's first Premium Economy cabin was operating on select passenger flights from Dubai to London. However, in line with current travel restrictions imposed by British authorities, all passenger flights from Dubai to the UK are currently suspended.

Emirates previously said it hopes to return the majority of its superjumbos to service in 2022.