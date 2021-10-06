Emirates to add new flights from Dubai

Emirates has announced it will add flights to more destinations now that travel restrictions have been relaxed in Dubai. The destinations will be announced in the next few days.

The airline is already operating flights connecting Dubai with 40 cities around the world, but travellers can expect more routes to open up.

"With the latest directives, we have the opportunity to expand our network and offer additional destinations, which will be communicated in the coming days," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive.

"We look forward to serving and welcoming our customers, and to connecting many cities again through our hub in Dubai," he added.

No further updates on the destinations set to be added to Emirates' operating network were available at the time of writing.

Where is Emirates flying to now?

Emirates is currently flying to 40 destinations and will announce flights to more cities in the coming days.

The airline also plans to add more flights to existing routes from July. These include London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Several countries around the world are still closed to travellers, but Sheikh Ahmed said: "cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers."

Since Emirates has reintroduced flights to several destinations, the airline says it has seen an increase in traffic as people begin to take to the skies again. The easing of movement restrictions in and out of Dubai will likely propel this further.

Travellers looking to plan a summer holiday now that travel restrictions have eased can find out what countries are open to tourists and where they can travel to here.

Emirates reminds all travellers that many countries still have restrictions in place, and that passengers will only be able to fly if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination

Earlier today, Emirates launched a new advert telling the world that Dubai is open and ready to welcome international travellers from July 7.

Safety in the air

Emirates has introduced several safety measures to keep pasengers safe in the air. Courtesy Emirates

Emirates also welcomed the latest air travel protocols put in place to allow travel to open for UAE citizens, residents and tourists.

The chairman of Emirates said that these protocols were a strong signal that Dubai was ready to resume aviation and economic activities and had taken several measures to mitigate the risk of infection spread from the coronavirus.

Travellers flying with Emirates can expect new measures throughout their journey, including the distribution of free hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes.