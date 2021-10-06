Emirates reopens flights to six more cities, including Los Angeles and Sao Paulo

Emirates has announced the reopening of six routes, meaning the airline's network will serve 58 cities by mid-August.

Among the cities listed is Sao Paulo (August 2), the first city in South America the Dubai airline has reopened flights to since March.

On Thursday, Emirates said it will also resume flights to Geneva (July 15), Los Angeles (July 22), Dar es Salaam (August 1), Prague (August 2) and Boston (August 15).

Two days ago, Etihad also announced it will be servicing 58 destinations by August.

"We've seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai's re-opening," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' chief commercial officer.

He also noted that an increase in destinations has caused an uplift in transit flights, with Emirates now connecting many people across the globe, via Dubai.

Before the pandemic, Emirates flew to more than 150 destinations.

Low-cost airline Flydubai is also resuming services to 24 cities.

Those booking tickets with Emirates before July 31 for travel up to November 30 will be able to extend the validity of their ticket for up to 24 months if they have to change travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to Covid-19.

Those who choose the 'keep your ticket' option in these cases will have the amount they paid for the original booking accepted for any flight to the same destination or region at any time with no fees. Visit here for exact terms and conditions in regards to this policy.

On July 2 Emirates announced it had returned Dh1.9 billion to its customers in two months. At the time, the Dubai airline said it had cleared nearly 650,000 refund requests in eight weeks.

Here are the 58 destinations Emirates will be flying to ...

Middle East

Amman

Bahrain

Beirut

Dubai

Africa

Cairo

Khartoum

Tunis

Dar es Salaam

Americas

Chicago

New York

Toronto

Washington

Los Angeles

Boston

Sao Paulo

Asia

Colombo

Dhaka

Kabul

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Hong Kong

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Male

Manila

Osaka

Seoul

Singapore

Taipei

Tokyo

Pacific

Auckland

Brisbane

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Europe

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Frankfurt

Geneva

Glasgow

Larnaca

London

Madrid

Manchester

Milan

Munich

Paris

Prague

Rome

Vienna

Zurich