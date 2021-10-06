Emirates reopens flights to four cities, including Cairo, Tunis and Glasgow

Emirates has announced it will restart passenger routes to four more destinations from Dubai in July.

These are Cairo (from Wednesday, July 1), Tunis (from Wednesday, July 1), Glasgow (from Wednesday, July 15) and Male (from Thursday, July 16).

This will bring Emirates' soon-to-reopen network to 52 destinations as of next month (but three of those were cities in Pakistan, from which Emirates has suspended flights).

This weekend, the airline also announced it would restart flights to seven more cities. These are Khartoum (which will operate from Friday, July 3), Amman (Sunday, July 5), Osaka (Tuesday, July 7), Narita in Tokyo (Wednesday, July 8) Athens, Larnaca and Rome (all Wednesday, July 15).

These flights can be booked online or via travel agents.

Several countries around the world are still closed to travellers, but Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive, recently pointed out how changeable this situation is.

"Cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers."

[ On Thursday, Flydubai announced that it will reopen flights to 24 destinations, with the first set to depart Dubai on Tuesday, July 7. ]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 'We are getting ready to welcome you back onboard' says Flydubai after UAE authorities announced some travel would be allowed from June 23, 2020.

From the UAE, only Tunisian nationals and permanent residents of Tunisia are currently able to travel to Tunis. Travellers originating from certain other countries may enter Tunisia with or without restrictions, and the return flight from Tunis to Dubai and onwards is open to all customers, as long as they meet the travel requirements of their destination.

Travellers looking to plan a summer holiday now that travel restrictions have eased can find out what countries are open to tourists and where they can travel to here.

Which destinations is Emirates flying to?

Middle East

Amman

Bahrain

Beirut

Dubai

Africa

Cairo

Khartoum

Tunis

Americas

Chicago

New York

Toronto

Washington

Asia

Colombo

Dhaka

Kabul

Hanoi

Ho Chi Minh City

Hong Kong

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

Male

Manila

Osaka

Seoul

Singapore

Taipei

Tokyo

Pacific

Auckland

Brisbane

Melbourne

Perth

Sydney

Europe

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Brussels

Copenhagen

Dublin

Frankfurt

Glasgow

Larnaca

London

Madrid

Manchester

Milan

Munich

Paris

Rome

Vienna

Zurich

Emirates reminds all travellers that many countries still have restrictions in place, and that passengers will only be able to fly if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination.

Other flights recently added by Emirates include Colombo from June 20, Sialkot from June 24, Istanbul from June 25, Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, from July 1 and Barcelona and Washington DC from July 15.

On Thursday, Emirates shared a video showing how some of its passenger planes have been converted into cargo planes to redistribute resources:

Meanwhile, tourists and visitors will be able to return to Dubai from Tuesday, July 7. International tourists flying to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

The new requirements say travellers must download the Covid-19 DXB app and register their details and fill in the health declaration form. They must have valid health insurance.

Tourists must have a PCR Covid-19 test with a maximum validity of four days ahead of departure.

They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports.