Emirates: all the destinations the airline's A380 is currently flying to

After more than a year of distrupted travel, Emirates is putting another of its A380s back in the sky.

With space for more than 400 passengers, the A380 superjumbos were used at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to operate repatriation flights helping stranded travellers return home. But as the demand for travel slowed, the Dubai airline was forced to temporarily ground its Airbus A380 fleet.

As travel restrictions began to ease in many countries, Emirates has been busy resuming superjumbo flights to several destinations.

Dubai to Frankfurt via superjumbo

Emirates will temporarily resume superjumbo services from Dubai to Frankfurt in May. Unsplash

Emirates has added superjumbo flights to Frankfurt from May 1. The airline will operate the world's largest passenger jet to Germany's busiest airport for a period of just over two weeks to reflect seasonal demand.

The airline operates two daily flights to Frankfurt, the other seven-hour flight is being operated via a Boeing 777-300ER.

Where is Emirates' A380 flying?

Emirates A380 double-decker superjumbos can accommodate more than 400 passengers per flight.

Emirates is operating its A380 to eight destinations, including the temporary service to Frankfurt. Last month, superjumbo services resumed from Dubai to Bangkok and Hong Kong. The airline is operating daily to the Thai capital from where it flies onwards to Hong Kong.

Last year, the airline relaunched superjumbo services on its Dubai to Moscow route and to the Jordanian capital of Amman. The superjumbo is also operating A380 flights to Cairo, Paris and Guangzhou.

As passenger demand increases, Emirates will gradually launch more A380 services – an experience that passengers love thanks to the jet's spacious cabins and double-decker design. On-board lounge and shower spa services are also back on the menu on A380 flights with enhanced safety measures in place to help prevent against the spread of Covid-19.

In August last year Emirates began operating A380 services on its Dubai to Toronto route. The airline has since changed this service to operating via a Boeing 777, but expects to upgrade this back to an A380 service when demand returns.

It is also planning to fly the A380 to destinations in the United States in the summer.

Emirates also operated the superjumbo to London Heathrow and Manchester, but has currently suspended flights to the UK in line with current travel restrictions.

One-off A380 flight to the Philippines

The A380 has also been carving out new routes during the pandemic. In August last year, Emirates flew the first commercial A380 service to Clark International Airport in the Philippines.

Emirates flew a one-off A380 service to Clark in the Philippines in August. Courtesy Emirates

Flight EK2520 from Dubai to Clark had more than 400 passengers on board and was greeted by a traditional water cannon salute as it landed at the Luzon airport.

The occasion is only the second time the airline has flown a commercial superjumbo flight to the country – the first time was in 2014 when Emirates flew from Dubai to Manila.

In March this year, the airline also operated a one-off flight carrying only vaccinated passengers and crew.