Dubai daycations: all-day beach and pool offers available across the city

Shortened work and school hours coinciding with perfect beach weather, which works well for anyone seeking a daycation in Dubai.

If you fancy catching some rays or cooling off with a dip at one of the city's nicest swimming pools, read on for a guide to the best daycation packages available across the emirate.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

The infinity pool at Al Maha Desert Resort in Dubai's Desert Conservation Reserve. Courtesy Al Maha

For an extra special daycation, head into the desert to Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa. Nestled in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, this place has panoramic views of the dunes and a backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, as well as several daycation options to choose from.

The pool day package starts from Dh450 per person, and includes full-day access to the infinity pool and a three-course lunch at Al Diwaan. Yoga fans can opt for the wellness package, which also includes a one-hour meditative yoga class, and the spa indulgence option comes with a 60-minute treatment at Timeless Spa.

Daily 7am-8pm, includes access to the Timeless Spa infinity pool, lockers and changing room, gym and a three-course lunch inclusive of soft drinks. Yoga sessions available Tuesday and Saturdays at 8am only; advance bookings on 04 832 99; Al Maha Desert Resort, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve; marriott.com

Fairmont The Palm Dubai

The private beach at Fairmont The Palm, Dubai. Courtesy DTCM

Enjoy pool and beach time at Fairmont the Palm in Dubai and you'll also get money back to spend on food and beverages. Head down to this luxury hotel any day of the week and take your pick from eight temperature-controlled pools. For beach lovers, there's also 800 metres of sandy shores to enjoy.

And, when you start feeling peckish or fancy a refreshing drink, you'll have Dh150 credit to spend on food and beverages across the resort.

Daily, 7am-8pm, Dh150 weekdays, Dh250 weekends, children aged 6-12 cost half price and children under 6 are free; Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; fairmont.com/palm-dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Soleil Pool and Bar at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk. Courtesy Sofitel

Leave the city behind for a day inspired by the French Riviera at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk. Head to Soleil to dip into the ‘key of life’ shaped pool, lounge on sunbeds and enjoy the city views. You'll also get cashback to spend on beverages and Mediterranean dishes at Soleil Pool and Lounge.

Packages start from Dh175 per adult on weekdays, with Dh75 of that redeemable on food and beverages. Children’s pool passes start from Dh85, with Dh50 to spend at Soleil, and children under 5 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Daily, 8am-8pm, weekdays from Dh175, weekends from Dh200; advance booking required on 04 324 9999; Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sheikh Rashid Road, Dubai; sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City

Enjoy a daycation with pool access, a day-time room and credit to spend on F&B at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City.

Spend the day at Dubai’s only motor-themed hotel and you can cool down at the rooftop pool for only Dh59 per adult. Take in the views of Dubai Marina and the Dubai Autodrome, visit the gym or simply relax and unwind. Entry fees are also fully redeemable on food and drinks at outlets across the hotel. And, if you want to make it a proper daycation, upgrade for Dh120 and you'll also get a day room, perfect for refreshing or giving the children a place to nap.

Pool timings daily from 7am-7pm, day rooms available from noon-8pm (maximum of two adults and three children under 12 in a room); Dh59 for adults, Dh29 for children aged 6-12, free for children under 6; advance booking via reservations.motorcity@parkinn.com; Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City; radissonhotels.com

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Business Bay. Courtesy Hilton

Spend the day at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai in Business Bay and you’ll get pool access, gym access and a premium room to use throughout the day – perfect for freshening up or grabbing a post-swim nap. Rooms can be used by up to three adults, or two adults and two children, with rates starting from Dh200, plus taxes.

Daily from 9am-6pm, blackout dates apply; prices are 50 per cent of standard room rates, starting from Dh200 plus taxes; Doubletree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay, Bay Square, Dubai; hilton.com

Vida Emirates Hills

Spend the day at Vida Emirates Hills and enjoy the golf course views. Courtesy Vida Emirates Hills

Enjoy the day at Vida Emirates Hills where you can catch some rays at the sparkling infinity pool overlooking the greenery of the surrounding golf course. Even better, you'll get your entire entry fee back to spend on pool bites throughout the day.

Daily from 7am-7pm, Dh120 per person, fully redeemable on food and beverages. Bookings via 04 872 8888 or hithere.hills@vidahotel.com; Vida Emirates Hills, The Hills, Emirates Hills; www.vidahotels.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Sofitel Dubai The Palm. Courtesy Sofitel

Make the most of your downtime this month with all-day pool and beach access at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. There’s a 500-metre private beach and multiple outdoor pools to choose from, with access throughout the week. Day guests also get 20 per cent off at restaurants and bars across the resort and, if you want to reserve your spot in the sun, dedicated loungers directly in front of the main pool can be booked for an additional Dh210 per couple. A word of note: towels are not provided due to Covid-19 regulations, so make sure you pack your own.

Sunday-Thursday, 9am-6pm, Dh150 per adult, children Dh65, under 6s free, Friday-Saturday, Dh200 for adults, Dh100 for children, under 6s free; bookings via 04 455 6677; Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; sofiteldubaithepalm.com

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Daycations at Wavebreaker Beach Restaurant and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Courtesy Hilton

If you fancy a weekend at the beach with change from Dh100, then Hilton Dubai Jumeirah's Wavebreaker Beach and Restaurant is a good pick. Set right on Jumeirah Beach, this family-friendly haunt offers all-day beach and pool access on Fridays and Saturdays for Dh99 per adult, and half-price access for children aged 6 to 12, or free for those under 5. On weekdays, it's Dh129 per person, but that's fully redeemable on food and beverages at Wavebreaker restaurant.

Daily from 8am-7.30pm; Fridays-Saturdays Dh99 per adult, Sundays-Thursdays Dh129 per adult with Dh129 redeemable in F&B; Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai; hilton.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk.

Spend the day taking in views of the Dubai skyline from the rooftop infinity pool at La Ville Hotel & Suites in City Walk. Day guests will also get credit back to spend on food and beverages at LookUp Rooftop Bar and, if you download the Marriott Bonvoy app, you can earn and redeem points as you lounge by the hotel pool.

Daily from 7am-6pm; weekday entrance from Dh100, includes Dh50 F&B credit, weekend entrance from Dh150, includes Dh100 F&B credit; children aged 6-12 get a 50 per cent discount; La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai; livelaville.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

Experience the ultimate daycation at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach. The infinity pool and private beach here both come with views of Ain Dubai and Bluewaters Island.

Visit on a weekday and you’ll essentially get pool and beach access for free, as the hotel will give you Dh100 credit to spend on food and beverages. Weekends, unfortunately, don't have the cashback offer, but entry on Fridays and Saturdays starts from Dh150 per adult, which isn't bad for one of Dubai's most popular areas.

Daily from 9am-9pm; Dh100 per person on weekdays (fully redeemable on F&B); Dh150 on Fridays and Saturdays (non-redeemable); children aged 6-12 cost Dh50, children under 5 free of charge; DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Dubai; hilton.com

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

Enjoy free access to the rootop pool at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis when you dine at any of the hotel's restaurants and bars. Courtesy Radisson

The Lazy Loungers promotion at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis is a great choice if you’re looking for somewhere low-key to lunch and swim. Spend Dh100 on food and beverages anywhere in the hotel, and you’ll get access to the rooftop pool at Red Roof free of charge. Choose to dine at the pet-friendly OUIBar & Terrace, Cali-Poke for quick bites on the go, or tuck into light bites as you lounge poolside.

Daily from 9am until midnight; Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis; radisson.com

Conrad Dubai

Conrad Dubai has a ladies-only daycation deal including pool and spa access. Courtesy Hilton

If you're seeking a girls' only daycation, head to Conrad Dubai where you can enjoy some pampering at the spa, coupled with pool time. Every Wednesday, ladies can enjoy lounging at Bliss 6 – the hotel's pool deck surrounded by lush greenery. Afterwards, retreat to the spa for a 60-minute facial followed by a 30-minute back and shoulder massage.

Wednesdays from 8am-midnight; Dh375 per person (women only); prior booking via dubaispa@conradhotels.com; Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; hilton.com

Park Hyatt Dubai

Escape the city at Park Hyatt Dubai. Courtesy Hyatt

For those looking for a relaxing daytime getaway, Park Hyatt Dubai has a package for two that includes entry to the lagoon pool, daytime access to a lagoon beach room, Dh200 credit for food and beverages, and complimentary beach bags. You’ll also get refreshing watermelon served to you as you soak up some rays.

And, if by the end of the day you really don’t want to leave, you can extend your stay overnight for an additional Dh300.

Daily from 10am-7pm; Dh850 for two adults, plus taxes; Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club St, Port Saeed; hyatt.com

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, Dubai JBR

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR. Courtesy R Hotels

Just in time for Ramadan, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Dubai JBR has introduced new daycation packages starting at Dh249 that include a daytime room, pool access and 30 per cent off spa treatments at Rayya Wellness.

Those looking to enjoy dining options can opt for the Dh299 package, to get Dh250 in hotel credit – Dh100 of which can be redeemed on F&B and Dh150 at Rayya Wellness. And, if you’re bringing the family, the Dh359 package comes with four tickets to your choice of Laguna Waterpark or The Green Planet.

Daily from 9am-6pm; prices inclusive of taxes; dayroom occupancy is maximum two adults and two children under 6; for bookings, email reservations@ramadajbr.com or call 04 399 9979; Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham, JBR, Dubai; rhotels.com

Atlantis, The Palm

White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. Courtesy Kerzner

White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm is one of the most stylish beach clubs in the city, ideal for anyone seeking an Insta-friendly daycation destination. Dive into the infitiny pool or relax on the floating beds, and enjoy uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai Marina skyline. With good music and delicious bites on offer, guests will also get money back to spend on food and beverages throughout the day.

Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am-7pm; Dh150, redeemable on F&B; Fridays and public holidays from 10am-7pm, Dh300, with Dh200 redeemable on F&B; reservations available online; White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; atlantis.com

*This article previously included the Address Beach Resort, but the hotel is closing the adult pool for maintenance from Tuesday, April 13 until Saturday, May 22, and the infinity pool is reserved for in-house guests only, rather than resort guests.