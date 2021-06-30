7 of the best halal holidays

Once only seen as a niche market of travellers visiting Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, halal tourism is now one of the fastest growing sectors of the global travel industry, with visitor spending predicted to reach US$220 ­billion (Dh807.4bn) by 2020. In this year's Mastercard Crescent Rating Global Muslim Travel Index, Malaysia topped the list as the world's best overall halal travel destination, followed closely by the UAE and then Indonesia. The ranking is – somewhat unsurprisingly – dominated by countries that are part of the Saudi-based 57 member-state Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Singapore managed to make it into the top 10, and in doing so leads a pack of non-OIC countries currently rolling out the red carpet to Muslim travellers. We detail some of halal-travel's rising stars.

Sightseeing in South Korea

Citing a 33 per cent rise in Muslim visitors last year, the Korea Tourism Organisation has pushed for an increased number of mosques, halal eateries and airport prayer facilities. ­Rolling countryside, ancient monuments, ­traditional fishing villages and high-tech cities are among the country's draws and a nine-day tour with Serendipity Travel takes in many of the highlights from a halal-friendly vantage point. Journey from the capital, Seoul, to the craters of Jeju Island and on to Busan's cliffs and Korea's ancient capital of Gyeongju. Head to ­Seoraksan National Park with its oddly shaped cliffs and unusual wildlife – don't miss the overhead cable car journey. With scheduled prayer breaks and halal meals, Muslim travellers can enjoy getting under the skin of South Korea without worrying about day-to-day ­religious obligations.

Prices for the tour start at Dh19,585 per person, based on four people per group.

South African exploration

A mural of Nelson Mandela in Soweto, South Africa.

As halal travel gains traction in South Africa, the choice of Muslim-orientated itineraries is increasing. Islamic Travel and Tours' Spectacular South Africa nine-day adventure explores the country's dramatic landscapes, tumultuous history and epic wildlife. Get to grips with history in Johannesburg, visiting the ­Apartheid Museum and Vilakazi Street – the latter was home to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu. Stop for prayers in one of the local mosques as you visit Jo'Burg's thriving Muslim ­communities. Head east to Kruger National Park for a safari guaranteeing big-game ­sightings, followed by a night in the farming town of Hazyview. On to Cape Town where Table Mountain, stunning beaches and a cosmopolitan vibe await. Visit the Cape Malay Muslim community in Bo-Kaap, learn more about the country's first Muslim settlers and stop at the oldest mosque in the country, dating back an impressive 200 years.

Spectacular South Africa tour prices start at 22,110 South African Rand (Dh6,120) per adult, including taxes.

Island-hopping in Thailand

In-villa dining at Six Senses Thailand. Courtesy Six Senses

Sweeping beaches, towering palms and turquoise waters set to a backdrop of tropical jungle, southern Thailand's coasts make for the perfect halal-friendly, island-hopping exploration. Serendipity Travel's Southern Islands tour offers a luxury-steeped exploration of Phuket, Yao Noi and Krabi. Starting in the country's longest ­island, bed-down in Phuket's Bell Pool Villas where you'll have a private pool, round-the-clock butler service and lavish in-villa halal dining. Explore Patong Beach, Karon Viewpoint and Promthep Cape before heading to the predominantly ­Muslim isle of Koh Yao Noi, and the eco-­friendly Six Senses Resort. Enjoy expansive views over Phang Nga Bay in a villa shrouded in privacy under a tropical canopy. Board a traditional ­longboat and sail around the archipelago, stopping at Hong Island and visiting Koh Panyi – a Muslim floating township where you can have lunch and pray with the locals. End your island discovery in Krabi at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and the perfect place to watch the sun set on your Thai adventure.

Prices start from Dh17,355 per person, based on two people travelling.

Discovering tradition in Japan

Tokyo Camii, Japan's largest mosque. Courtesy Omakase

The Japanese tourism board has already surpassed its target of 20 million Muslim visitors by 2020, cementing the land of the rising sun as one of halal travel's newest hotspots, and the second edition of Tokyo's Modest Fashion Show this November is set to propel this image further. Omakase offers Muslim-friendly guided experiences in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Sapporo and tours can be crafted to include unique experiences like geisha ceremonies or manga drawing. The Tokyo discovery tour scratches the surface of Japan's ever-moving capital with an exploration of Asakusa's traditions including a visit to Sensoji Temple, where you'll watch people perform the Japanese version of ablution before prayer. In the city with the most Michelin-stars in the world, dining out is always going to be a treat – take your pick from a variety of alcohol-free, halal sushi bars and wagyu restaurants. Next on the visit list is the famous scramble outside Shibuya Station before a visit to Tokyo Camii, the largest mosque in the country and a truly beautiful building.

Prices for discovery tours start from 11,000 yen (Dh360) per person, not including transport.

The full English

Muslim History Tours in London. Courtesy Muslim History Tours

London, Britain's capital and one of the world's most visited cities, has endless appeal. With the UK coming in at number three on the Global Muslim Travel Index, there's plenty of ­halal-friendly fun to be had in the big smoke. Book a tailor-made journey in the capital with Muslim History Tours where you can opt to stay at La Suite West, a luxury boutique hotel right beside Hyde Park where rooms are alcohol free and you can tuck into a full-halal English ­breakfast each morning. Head off on an afternoon tea cruise on the River Thames, enjoy an open-top bus tour taking in landmarks like Tower Bridge and Big Ben, as well as lesser-known sights such as London's first (and newly discovered) mosque. Trips can be customised to suit your group and will always include professional tour guides and private transfers.

Tailor-made four day itineraries start from £2,600 (Dh14,040) per person.

Taiwanese treasures

Taipei, Taiwan.

Explore dormant volcanoes, ride on high-speed trains or hit the capital where towering skyscrapers and the upscale shopping of Taipei await. The Taiwan Tourism Bureau has created a dedicated site geared towards Muslim travellers, which lists mosque locations, halal restaurants and recommended hotels. Lokopoko Travel offers a five-day tour that takes in some of the country's best spots with highlights including a fruit picking experience on a leisure farm, a visit to Taichung Mosque and family-friendly shopping at Taichung night market. Don't miss the 4-kilometre Maokong Gondola cable car in the heart of the capital where you can go soaring through the air. Stop for prayers at Taipei Grand Mosque and end your journey on a literal high with a visit to Taipei 101 – the country's tallest building. The company ensures halal food is available throughout the tour and books only Muslim-friendly accommodation.

Prices start from about Dh1,990 per person, plus service fees.

A Hong Kong gateway

Hong Kong's Hollywood Street. Courtesy Four Seasons Hong Kong

Hong Kong, a relative newcomer on the halal travel circuit, is a fast-paced gateway to China where towering glass structures sit beside tropical greenery amid a fusion of cultures. The Four Seasons Hong Kong offers rooms equipped with prayer mats, prayer time schedules and ablution facilities, and chefs in the all-day dining restaurant are trained to prepare halal dishes. Book the Family Itinerary to experience the best of the city in just three days. Ride the world's longest outdoor escalator system, take the kids to Hong Kong Zoo and pay a visit to Ocean Park's pandas and giant salamanders – many of the kiosks here are halal-certified so snacking isn't a problem. Board the ferry from Victoria Harbour to Tsim Sha Tsui where you can visit the Hong Kong ­Science Museum then stop for prayers at Kowloon Mosque. Enjoy dinner at Ma's Restaurant – try the signature halal beef pancakes – and round things off with an afternoon of shopping at IFC mall, handily connected to the hotel.

Rates at The Four Seasons start from HKD5,060 (Dh2,378) and prices for the family itinerary are customised on request.

__________________ Read more:

[ How halal tourism is travelling in the right direction ]

[ UK set to capitalise on halal lifestyle economy ]

[ Japan opens up to halal tourism ]

[ Travel news: Get snap happy at Amman landmarks ]

__________________

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

MATCH INFO Real Madrid 2 Vinicius Junior (71') Mariano (90+2') Barcelona 0

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Fight card Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) v Rey Nacionales (PHI) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROM) v Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) Catch 74kg Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) v Omar Hussein (JOR) Strawweight (Female) Weronika Zygmunt (POL) v Seo Ye-dam (KOR) Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) v Walid Laidi (ALG) Lightweight Leandro Martins (BRA) v Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) v Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Glen Ranillo (PHI) Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) v Aidan Aguilera (AUS) Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) Sasha Palatnikov (HKG) Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR)

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia