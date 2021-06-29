Top 10 cities for luxury travel: Abu Dhabi tops list for five-star hotels

When it comes to luxury travel, the capital of the UAE is the best place to go if you're looking for five-star places to stay.

Abu Dhabi has more five-star hotels as a percentage of its total hotel offering than any other city in the world.

Of 146 hotels across the capital, 47 are ranked as five-star including the opulent Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental and celebrity favourite Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara.

This means that Abu Dhabi has a 32 per cent concentration of luxury hotels according to new research by luxuryhotels.com.

Neighbouring Dubai does not make it in to the top 10 rankings. The emirate is home to the Burj Al Arab, known as the world's first seven-star hotel, and has 2,960 properties listed on booking.com.

Of these, only 188 are five-star meaning the luxury segment accounts for 6.35 per cent of Dubai's hotel options. This earns the city the 20th top-spot on the list.

Despite being home to 188 five-star hotels including the famed Burj Al Arab, Dubai ranked 20th for concentration of luxury properties. Unsplash / Roman Logov

Luxuryhotels.com compiled the data by taking cities from Euromonitor's Top 100 City Destintions report and using Booking.com to find out how many hotels each city has, and which of these are ranked as five-star.

Second in the world's top 10 cities for luxury hotels report is China's Shenzhen where 23.61 per cent of hotels are five-star rated.

Chinese cities also ranked in third, fourth and fifth place via Beijing, Shanghai and Zhuhai, respectively.

Saudi Arabia's Makkah is the sixth highest ranking city when it comes to concentration of luxury hotels. The holy city in western Saudi Arabia has 166 hotels, of which 34, or 20.48 per cent are five-star.

Singapore, China's Guangzhou and Guilin, and Vancouver in Canada round out the top 10 list.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the five-star hotels in each of the top 10 cities

The Top 10 cities with the highest concentration of five-star hotels

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is one of the newest five-star hotels to open in Abu Dhabi. The city has the highest concentration of luxury hotels according to new research from LuxuryHotel.com. The National

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 32.19% five-star hotels Shenzhen, China – 23.61% five-star hotels Beijing, China – 21.88% five-star hotels Shanghai, China – 21.11% five-star hotel Zhuhai, China – 20.63% five-star hotels Makkah, Saudi Arabia – 20.48% five-star hotels Singapore – 15.89% five-star hotels Guangzhou, China – 13.05% five-star hotels Guilin, China – 12.50% five-star hotels Vancouver, Canada – 12.41% five-star hotels

London ranked 18th on the list but is also the city with the most number of five-star hotels in total, the UK capital has 347 luxury hotels.

Researchers also compared the price of a five-star stay in cities across the world to find the average cost per room, per night for a luxury sleepover.

And it turns out that depending on where they go, travellers don't need to spend a fortune with five-star rooms in Chennai, India costing tourists just $48 per night.

The cheapest five-star stays in the world

The Raintree Hotel in Chennai. The Indian city ranks first for the most affordable five-star stays. Courtesy flickr / The Raintree Hotel

Chennai, India – $48 Johor Bahru, Malaysia – $58 per night Bangalore, India – $58 per night Agra, India – $59 per night Kolkatta, India – $70 per night New Delhi, India – $70 per night Mumbai, India – $74 per night Jaipur, India – $79 per night Phuket, Thailand – $81 per night Cebu, Philippines – $81 per night

Travellers seeking a luxury European summer escape on a budget will want to consider Greece's island city of Heraklion. It had the most affordable five-star prices in Europe, with an average cost of $111 per night.

Turkey's Istanbul and Antalya ranked in second and third place, with average prices of $117 and $119 a night.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

