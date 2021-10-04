What are the UK travel rules from today?

Follow the latest Covid-19 updates

The UK government has overhauled Covid travel rules for England, replacing its traffic light system with a single red list and introducing fewer testing requirements.

There are currently 54 countries on the UK's red list after Turkey, Bangladesh and Pakistan, were removed in the last batch of changes to the existing system on September 22. There are reports that this number will be slashed to just nine on Thursday, when the government is expected to reveal the red list's new composition.

The change means fully vaccinated UAE residents can now travel to England with the same freedom as fully vaccinated UK, US or European citizens.

A technical glitch surrounding the UAE to UK travel was overcome and, in an interview with The National's Editor-in-Chief, Mina Al-Oraibi last month, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps revealed the country was going on the UK-approved vaccine programme list.

Including the UAE, more than 50 countries are on the UK's fully vaccinated travel status scheme.

England travel rules for the fully vaccinated

Fully vaccinated passengers from non red-list countries will no longer need to take a PCR test before they travel and only need to take a lateral flow test on or before the second day of their return.

They must fill out a passenger locator form in the 48 hours before arriving in England.

They do not need to take a pre-departure test, a Covid test on the eighth day, or quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days upon arrival in England.

They also must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated for 14 days with either a digital or paper-based document displaying, at a minimum, their forename and surname; date of birth; vaccine brand and manufacturer; date of vaccination for every dose; country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer.

If the document does not display this information, then they must follow rules for non-vaccinated travellers or risk being denied the right to board their flight.

Fully vaccinated travellers from the US will need to prove they are US residents.

Do I need a PCR test for travel?

For many fully vaccinated travellers from non red-list countries, out too will go the need to pay for PCR testing. Instead, they will only need to take a free lateral flow test on or before day two of their arrival in England.

The system is less straightforward than it might appear, however, as only fully vaccinated travellers who have received shots from the approved list of countries will qualify to travel under the UK's new rules.

England travel rules from red-list countries

If a country is on the red list, then the 10-day hotel quarantine, at a cost of £2,285 ($3,137) per person, still applies. This includes two Covid tests to be taken before day two and on or after day eight.

Travellers must also take a pre-departure Covid test at least three days before travel and a passenger locator form must be filled in, at least 48 hours before travel.

England's travel rules for the unvaccinated

For those who are unvaccinated or do not qualify under the fully vaccinated rules, a pre-departure test must be taken three days before travel to England.

They must also book and pay for day two and day eight tests to be taken after arrival in England and a passenger locator form must be filled in within 48 hours before travel.

After arrival in England, they must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days and take the pre-booked Covid tests before day two and on day eight.

If either of these tests are positive, then they will need to take a confirmatory PCR test at no additional cost.

If they test negative, they may be able to end quarantine early through the Test to Release scheme.

Which countries are on the UK's approved vaccine provider list?

Although the amber list has been nominally abolished, it remains in all but name for the countries not on an approved list.

Passengers who have a valid vaccination certificate from the 18 countries and territories on the scheme will be treated as if they had been vaccinated in the UK and can follow the rules for fully vaccinated travellers.

The countries and territories approved to administer vaccines outside of Europe by a relevant public health body are: Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the UAE.

If a fully inoculated traveller from these countries or territories has received mixed doses of the approved vaccines, that is deemed permissible.

What are the travel rules for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

The other parts of the UK have adopted three distinct positions regarding England's new travel system.

To date, Wales has used the same rules as England to keep things as simple as possible. This has now changed with the Welsh government still mulling whether to abolish PCR tests for returning passengers.

After some deliberation, however, it has decided to align with England in abolishing the traffic light system.

In contrast, the Scotland and Northern Ireland governments have decided to align with England's rules on testing too, although Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has done so "with some reluctance".

"We have also considered the practical consequences of not having an aligned position," she said last month.

"In particular, we have to be realistic about the fact that people living in Scotland could decide to return here via airports based in England, if different rules are in place for Scottish airports. The result of this would be a disadvantage to our aviation and travel sector, but without any significant public health advantage."