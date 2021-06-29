'Resort bubbles': Mauritius announces travellers can only stay in these 14 hotels

Mauritius will reopen its borders to international visitors on July 15.

The Indian Ocean nation is implementing a two-phased reopening. In the initial phase, from July 15 to September 30, it will welcome vaccinated travellers to enjoy holidays within 14 “resort bubbles”.

Guests will have to stay within their resorts, unless they are remaining on the island for longer than 14 days. Those staying for more than two weeks will be able to go out and explore the island after taking a PCR test on day 14 of their holiday.

Even though they must be vaccinated, all visitors should also show a negative PCR test upon arrival in Mauritius, taken between five and seven days before they travel. They will then have to take additional tests on days seven and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.

Mauritius is reopening its borders to vaccinated visitors on July 15. Unsplash

For phase two of the reopening, from Friday, October 1 onwards, vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter Mauritius without any restrictions, as long as they can present a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours of their arrival.

“Mauritius is delighted to be welcoming international visitors from Thursday, July 15 with our 14 unique resort bubbles that allow international visitors to enjoy a safe and secure holiday experience,” said Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority.

"Mauritius has worked closely with hotels, airlines and tour operators to develop and prepare the resort bubble concept in advance of our full reopening on October 1."

International visitors can book their resort holidays either via tour operators or directly with the hotels. Emirates currently offers two flights per week to the island nation, with prices for a return economy class ticket starting at Dh4,375 ($1,191).

Here are the 14 resorts where vaccinated travellers can stay.

Five-star hotels:

Constance Prince Maurice

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World, this romantic hideaway is home to 64 junior suites, 12 family suites, 12 villas and the lavish Princely Villa. Designed in accordance with feng shui principles, it offers an intimate and secluded stay, as well as two 18-hole championship golf courses and a kids' club.

www.constancehotels.com

Constance Belle Mare Plage

Set on a two-kilometre stretch of sandy beach in a sheltered bay on the east coast of Mauritius, the newly renovated Constance Belle Mare Plage is a more lively option, with seven restaurants, six bars, a kids' club, gym and a wide array of water sports options.

www.constancehotels.com

Lux Grand Gaube

Conscious living is the order of the day at Lux Grand Gaube Resort & Villas. The resort promotes a zero-food-waste approach, has reduced single-use plastics to nearly nil and actively helps protect sea turtles. It has developed its own in-house spa brand, Lux* Me, which includes a line of products created in partnership with leading beauty experts. All of the resort's restaurants serve plant-based dishes under the label Keen on Green.

www.luxresorts.com

Long Beach Mauritius

Located on Mauritius's famed Belle Mare beach, on the island's east coast, Long Beach is engulfed in dense tropical gardens. There's diving, kayaking, snorkelling, water skiing and windsurfing for those looking for some sea-based adventure, and a climbing wall, tennis courts, group fitness classes and gym for those who want to keep their activities land-based. The resort also offers art classes and workshops for children and adults, and an artist-in-residence programme.

www.longbeachmauritius.com

Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa

This all-villa resort promises a discreet, private, personalised island experience, with a focus on relaxation and rejuvenation. Its 65 villas offer private pools, ocean or garden views and amenities by Hermes. The Maradiva Spa provides a selection of eastern and western-inspired treatments, as well as the services of an Ayurvedic doctor, two dedicated Ayurveda treatment rooms, and yoga and meditation classes.

www.maradiva.com

Sugar Beach

Sugar Beach, A Sun Resort sits on the sheltered bay of Flic-en-Flac, one of the most picturesque beaches on the island. With a design inspired by the colonial estates of old, it has 248 sea and garden-facing rooms, each with its own private balcony or patio. The resort is currently running a special offer where guests pay for 10 nights and get an extra two for free, with a complimentary high tea experience and unlimited green fees at Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club and Tamarina Golf Club.

www.sugarbeachresort.com

Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa

Set within a 35-hectare tropical garden on the north-west coast of Mauritius, Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa is one of the first eco-friendly resorts in Mauritius, having installed 1,000 square metres of solar panels, as well as composting and waste-water collection, and treatment plants. It offers accommodation in chalet-style suites and private villas, and is currently running a flash sale, with 40 per cent off bookings before Friday, August 20 and free cancellation.

www.beachcomber-hotels.com

Four-star hotels:

Tamarina Golf & Spa Boutique Hotel

Located on the west coast of Mauritius, near the picturesque village of Tamarin, this intimate four-star boutique hotel offers a deluxe garden view, sea view and beachfront rooms, three restaurants and three bars, as well as access to the 18-hole, par 72 course at Tamarina Golf Club.

tamarina.mu

Tamassa

Found in Bel Ombre on the south-west coast of Mauritius, Tamassa is surrounded by dramatic mountains and dense sugar cane fields. It presents a hip take on the traditional island retreat, with colourful rooms and dining options that include a food truck, ice cream parlour and Show restaurant, where dinner is served with a side of theatrics.

www.tamassaresorts.com

Veranda Pointe aux Biches

Veranda Pointe aux Biches invites guests to “go beyond the common image of a picture-perfect island to discover the intimate beauty of our rainbow nation”, whether sampling Creole cuisine on the beach, heading out to sea in a traditional Pirogue boat, taking local cooking classes or listening to craftsmen share their stories.

www.veranda-resorts.com

Victoria Beachcomber Resort & Spa

Located in the north-west of the island, Victoria Beachcomber Resort & Spa is popular with families, offering both a kids' club and a teens' club, and a host of free water and land-based activities. The option of all-inclusive packages also makes it a wallet-friendly option.

www.beachcomber-hotels.com

Zilwa Attitude

Part of the Attitude Hotels group, Zilwa Attitude is located in the north of Mauritius, near the fishing village of Grand Gaube, and promises "an immersion into the heart of authentic Mauritius". It offers six different room categories, six restaurants, two bars and a spa. It also boasts zero single-use plastics as part of the guest experience, acquires all of its supplies from local producers and has eliminated motorised water sports.

hotels-attitude.com

Three-star:

Tropical Attitude

Located between Trou d’Eau Douce and Ile aux Cerfs, the three-star Tropical Attitude offers 58 rooms, all with sea views, and 11 villas with private gardens and pools. Concealed within a tropical garden is Kot Nou restaurant, which specialises in traditional Mauritian cuisine.

hotels-attitude.com

Two-star:

Cocotiers Hotel Mauritius

On the north-west coast of Mauritius, the two-star Les Cocotiers has 48 air-conditioned rooms, and dedicated swimming pools for adults and children. It also offers free Wi-Fi.

www.cocotiers-hotel-mauritius.com

