Covid-19: all the countries open to vaccinated travellers

As Covid-19 vaccination rates climb steadily in many countries across the world, a growing number of countries are welcoming travellers who have received their coronavirus jabs.

Israel is one of the latest destinations to announce it will welcome fully vaccinated travellers. The country, which is a leader in terms of vaccination rates, will allow tourists who have been inoculated against Covid-19 entry from May 23. In doing so, it joins a host of other destinations where border restrictions have eased and quarantine or testing requirements have been dropped for vaccinated visitors.

If you've had your jab and are thinking about travelling, here's an updated list of where you can go.

Bahamas

The Bahamas has dropped testing requirements for vaccinated travellers. Courtesy Unsplash

The Bahamas is welcoming travellers who are fully vaccinated by waiving all pre-testing requirements. The tropical nation known for its azure waters and luxury resorts is already open to travellers, but new rules from the Ministry of Tourism mean those who have received approved vaccines have less rules to follow.

At the moment, the country is recognising the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines only.

Non-vaccinated travellers can also fly to the Bahamas, but must show negative PCR test results received no more than five days before arriving and undergo a rapid Covid-19 test on the fifth day of arrival.

Greece

Greece is getting ready to welcome vaccinated travellers back. Unsplash

Greece is getting set to reopen to international travellers who have been vaccinated. Starting Friday, May 14, the country will allow entry to visitors who can present either a vaccination document or a negative coronavirus test result. The country is also among one of the first European countries to launch a digital vaccination certificate for persons who have taken two doses of the vaccine.

Barbados

Barbados is welcoming travellers with approved Covid-19 vaccines. Unsplash

While vaccinated travellers will still need to quarantine in Barbados, it's only for one to two days while waiting on results from on-arrival PCR tests. Travellers must have received their final dose at least 14 days before travelling and, at the moment, Barbados is only recognising four approved vaccines: namely AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The country's tourism guidelines state that this may change if other vaccines – such as Sinopharm – are given emergency approval from the World Health Organisation.

Croatia

Croatia is welcoming travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Unsplash

Croatia is welcoming travellers who have received their Covid-19 vaccinations. Tourists will be exempt from the country's testing and quarantine arrangements if they can prove that they have been vaccinated.

Visitors from any country who have completed their course of vaccinations at least 14 days prior to departure will be exempt from current travel restrictions, said Croatia's Ministry of the Interior on April 2.

Nepal

Nepal is open to tourists, and those with Covid vaccinations do not need to take pre-departure Covid-19 PCR tests. Unsplash

In March, Nepal announced it was opening to tourists who were fully vaccinated without the need for a mandatory PCR test.

The country's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has laid out detailed rules for travellers. "It is advisable for everyone to still get a PCR negative report taken within 72 hours as the airline or rule of some countries may require the same for outbound travel," states the guidance.

After arriving in Nepal, all tourists, even those who are vaccinated, must take a mandatory Covid-19 test at their own cost. If the result is negative, there is no quarantine period. Travellers also need a visa or recommendation letter from the Department of Tourism, plus proof of travel insurance.

Israel

Israel to reopen for vaccinated travellers in May. Unsplash

Israel has announced it is reopening to travellers from Sunday, May 23. The first tourists to be allowed entry will be those in organised tour groups, as part of a pilot programme to restart tourism in the country.

Individual travellers will be allowed entry at a later date, but all travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In addition to vaccinations, travellers must show negative PCR test results, and take an antibody test upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport.

Seychelles

Travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can visit the Seychelles without needing to quarantine. Unsplash

On January 14, the Seychelles became the first destination in the world to open its borders to vaccinated travellers from any part of the world.

Travellers who can prove they have had two doses of any of the four main vaccines currently on the market are able to enter the Seychelles with no quarantine requirements. The second dose has to have been administered at least two weeks before arrival in the country.

Visitors need to submit a certificate from their national health authority as proof they have been vaccinated, along with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, obtained no fewer than 72 hours prior to travel.

The Indian Ocean archipelago has since opened its borders to all visitors, vaccinated or not, as long as they have a negative PCR test, taken fewer than 72 hours prior to travel.

Romania

An aerial view of the Carpathian mountains in Romania. Unsplash

Romania became the first country in Europe to exempt vaccinated travellers from having to quarantine upon arrival, as long as they fly in from a destination on Romania’s “yellow list”. This is updated regularly and previously included the UAE, however, this has since changed.

Visitors need to have completed two doses of the vaccine, at least 10 days prior to arrival, and need to show proof from the health unit where it was administered.

Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia. Unsplash

The northern European country previously eased restrictions for visitors who had acquired immunity to Covid-19 – either by having been infected and then recovering from the virus, or by being vaccinated. However, the country has since suspended entry to travellers from several countries because of a rising number of cases.

Previously, tourist attractions were closed until April 25 and travellers were advised to postpone travel to Estonia, although general restrictions have loosened in May. This includes the reopening of shops, museums and restaurants but at limited capacity and with reduced hours. However, spas, pools and entertainment establishments (such as bowling alleys or cinemas) remain closed.

Estonia will admit people with no symptoms arriving from a member states of the EU, the Schengen area, or from the UK and Northern Ireland. Additionally, the Estonian border is open to passengers from third countries with a low infection rate and included in a list that is updated every other Friday, which can be accessed on the country's official advice website.

Iceland

Jokulsarlon, Iceland. Courtesy Matt Palmer

Fully vaccinated or previously infected tourists from all countries can visit Iceland. Travellers who can show proof of vaccination are not required to provide a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding flights to Iceland. All visitors must take a test when landing in Reykjavik and, if the result is negative, travellers are free to explore the country without any need to quarantine.

Georgia

Gergeti Trinity Church in Kazbegi, Georgia. Courtesy Iman Gozal

Georgia has lifted all entry restrictions for foreign travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. “Citizens of all countries, travelling by air from any country may enter Georgia if they present the document confirming the full course (two doses) of any Covid-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia,” the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on February 1.

Ecuador

Ecuador. Unsplash

While it's currently battling high case numbers of Covid-19, Ecuador in South America is open to international travellers who can prove they have been vaccinated against the virus. Famed for its stunning Galapagos Islands, the country is not requesting negative test results from tourists who have had their jabs.

Montenegro

Montenegro is open for vaccinated travellers with no quarantine period. Unsplash

Tourists from any country can travel to Montenegro and vaccinated travellers are not required to show negative PCR test results upon arrival. To gain entry to the country on the Adriatic coast, travellers must present either a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, or proof that they have received all doses of their Covid-19 vaccine at least seven days before arriving.

Poland

While Poland is open without mandatory 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travellers, the country is only allowing a limited group of people to enter owing to the pandemic. Currently, only citizens, residents, diplomats, essential workers, students and EU citizens can travel to Poland, and those who have vaccinations can avoid quarantine.

Phuket

Phuket, Thailand. Courtesy Mike Swigunski

The Thai island of Phuket has announced plans to reopen to tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. From Thursday, July1, international visitors can skip the country's strict 14-day quarantine when arriving in Phuket, as long as they have been fully vaccinated.

Cyprus

Larnaca, Cyprus. Courtesy Hert Niks

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus is welcoming vaccinated travellers and has removed quarantine and testing requirements for those who can prove they have had their Covid-19 jabs.

From April 1, travellers from the UAE have been able to travel quarantine-free to Cyprus if they are vaccinated. Visit Cyprus, the country's tourism arm, states: "For persons travelling from certain countries, a vaccination certificate will be accepted as an additional facilitator for travel."

All travellers who can prove that they have received the required doses of an authorised vaccine will not be required to undergo any tests to visit Cyprus, nor will they have to quarantine.