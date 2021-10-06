Beat the summer heat: staycation deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah under Dh350 a night

Thinking of treating yourself to a staycation? A night at a hotel doesn’t have to burn a hole in your wallet.

As travel restrictions begin to ease, a number of hotels have launched budget offers for as little as Dh199 per night, and many come with credit to spend and other perks.

It is worth remembering, though, that only people who work in Abu Dhabi are currently permitted to enter the emirate, and must show a recent negative Covid-19 test.

With no further ado, here are some of the best deals for a weekend away that won't break the bank.

Rove Hotels

Rove Hotels has an offer that encourages UAE residents to give back. Its “Pass it On” package lets guests book an overnight stay at any Rove hotel in Dubai and receive another free stay, free of charge, that can either be given to someone else or used by them again.

Paul Bridger, corporate director of operations at Rove Hotels, says it's all about sharing positivity and generosity during challenging times. "We decided to create a package that allows residents to enjoy themselves and relax, and, at the same time, show appreciation to someone around them in a thoughtful and fuss-free manner."

To secure the offer, UAE residents have to book their stay online and they will receive a voucher for another stay upon check-in. Bookings are valid for stays up to Wednesday, September 30, and subject to availability. Rove operates three hotels in Dubai, in the Marina, Downtown and Deira.

The Pass it On package needs to be booked before Saturday, July 18; Dh199 per room per night; all Rove Hotels; multiple locations; www.rovehotels.com

Ramada By Wyndham Jumeirah Hotel

Those who fancy a quick getaway on a budget can head over to this Jumeirah property.

The hotel has launched a staycation package with a classic room available for Dh199 with breakfast, and Dh299 with breakfast and dinner. A one-bedroom suite, meanwhile, comes with breakfast and costs Dh299. With double occupancy, one child below 12 years is entitled to free accommodation. This deal also includes a 30 per cent discount on all restaurants and outlets in the hotel.

The offer is valid until Wednesday, September 30; prices start at Dh199 for a classic room for a night; Ramada by Wyndham Jumeirah Hotel; Al Mina Road to Al Hudaiba Awards Building, Dubai; 04 702 7000.

Studio One Hotel

Studio One Hotel in Dubai's Studio City also has long-stay hotel rates that could be cheaper than your monthly rent. Courtesy Studio One Hotel

The boutique hotel located in Dubai Studio City has launched a summer staycation offer for Dh10 per hour, with the condition that guests stay a minimum of 24 hours.

The package includes 24-hour check-in and Dh150 in hotel credit that can be spent in its restaurants including Larte, The Maine Street Eatery, The Irish Village (food only), Mr Miyagi’s and El Chapo’s Tacos. It has also set up a screening room on the second floor, which will be playing movies every weekend (from Thursday to Saturday) from 4pm onwards.

The offer is valid until Monday, August 31; Dh240 for a room for a night; Studio One Hotel; Dubai Studio City, Dubai; 800 788346; www.studioonehotel.com

Taj Dubai

A luxury Burj view room at Taj Dubai. Supplied

The hotel, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, is offering staycations complete with Burj Khalifa views. Guests can check into a Burj View Room or Burj View Suite and enjoy early check-in at 10am, late checkout until 6pm and daily breakfast ,while one child below the age of 12 can stay for free.

The offer is valid until Wednesday, July 29; Dh299 per night on double occupancy; Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Dubai; 04 438 3100; www.tajhotels.com/

The H Dubai

The H Dubai Executive Premium Suite. Courtesy The H Hotel Dubai

The five-star property located on Sheikh Zayed Road is offering residents an affordable staycation with a range of benefits. An overnight stay for two will include complimentary breakfast, a room upgrade, early check-in, late checkout, 25 per cent off at all hotel-managed food and beverage outlets, while children under 12 can dine for free.

The hotel’s booking policy includes no pre-payment and free cancellation before 6pm on the day of arrival. Wondering what to do once you're there? Guests can spend the day by the outdoor swimming pool, or work up a sweat at Quantum Health Club and Peloton Bike Studio.

The offer is valid until Wednesday, September 30; prices start at Dh299 for a room for a night; The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai; 04 501 8888; www.hhoteldubai.com

Grand Millennium Hotel

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, has launched a summer staycation offer for Dh300. Courtesy of Grand Millennium Hotel

This hotel, located in Barsha Heights, has a summer staycation offer that gives back the price of a room in food and drink. Until the end of September, guests will get the full amount of the hotel's Dh300 rooms back in vouchers to spend on food and beverages. Locations in the hotel where you can spend the vouchers include Toshi and Lucky Voice, with the latter recently relaunching its Brunch In Loud every Friday, for those wanting to make it a brunch and staycation weekend.

The deal also includes a complimentary room upgrade, early check-in at 10am and late check-out at 6pm; while children under the age of 12 dine for free. Guests can also access free transport to Zero Gravity.

This offer is valid until Wednesday, September 30; Dh300 per room per night; Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai; 04 429 9999; www.millenniumhotels.com

Media One Hotel

The boutique hotel has launched a staycation offer allowing guests to get more bang for their buck. Those booking can check in early at 9am and check out the following day at 9pm – that's 36 hours that can be spent at the property. The package also includes hotel credit of Dh200, which can be spent on a visit to Garden on 8, CafeM or dishes ordered to the room.

The offer is valid until Monday, August 31; Dh300 (excluding service charge, municipality fee, VAT and Dh15 tourism fee per room per night); Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Dubai Media City, Dubai; 04 427 1000; www.mediaonehotel.com

Mövenpick Hotel JLT

Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering residents a staycation package as part of its re-opening. Supplied

The hotel reopened to the public on Wednesday, July 1, with stringent new security measures and a brand new staycation package. Those who fancy a quick getaway in the highrise can book a night stay in a suite and get Dh200 credit redeemable in its food and beverage outlets. Guests can spend the day at Riva Beach Club, or head to Soul restaurant, Soul fitness or Crema Coffee Lounge, all of which are open and compliant to social distancing guidelines.

The offer is valid until Friday, July 31; Dh300+ for a suite for one night; Movenpick Hotel JLT, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai; 04438000; www.movenpick.com

Hilton Dubai The Walk

Hilton JBR's private beach. Supplied

UAE residents can access Hilton Dubai The Walk’s studio rooms for two guests, inclusive of a set breakfast menu, while children under the age of 6 can stay for free (children between 6 and 12 are charged Dh50 per night). Guests can enjoy basking in the sun at the private beach or head to the pool club, and end the day at one of the hotel's numerous food and beverage outlets including Mango Tree Thai Bistro and Trader Vic's.

Offer valid until Monday, August 31; Dh350 for a studio room inclusive of all taxes; Hilton Dubai The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai; 04 374 7999.

In Abu Dhabi

Dusit Thani

The five-star hotel is known for its hospitality and Thai-inspired design. And those looking for a stay don't have to shell out too much either; the cost of a deluxe room, for two, is pretty reasonable.

Dh285 upwards per night for a deluxe room; Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street, Abu Dhabi; 02 698 8888; www.dusit.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche

Located on the Corniche, this upscale family-friendly resort is perfect for a spot of pampering. Guests are sure to enjoy the water views from their rooms, and the property's private beach is also now open for hotel guests and beach club members.

Prices start at Dh325 per night for a standard room; Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi; 02 681 1900; www.radissonhotels.com

In Sharjah

Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

The five-star resort in Sharjah is not currently open, but it does plan to restart operations mid-July, with bookings currently available from Friday, July 17, onwards – all at a nominal rate.

Prices starting at Dh203 per night for a deluxe room; Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort and Spa, Al Muntazah St, Al Heerah Suburb, Sharjah; 06 563 0000.