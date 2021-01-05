Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel: Dubai's newest hotel opens with dual-level infinity pool overlooking Palm Jumeirah

Dubai's newest hotel has opened in Dubai Media City with amazing views of the emirate.

The 48-storey Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St overlooks Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. It also has a dual-level infinity pool designed to make the most of those views.

Each of the hotel's 264 rooms and suites have slick interiors with marble floors, fully-equipped kitchens and an ocean-inspired colour scheme. Floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies give travellers more options for taking in the Dubai skyline vistas.

Studio rooms comfortably sleep two adults while three-bedroom apartments sleep up to six adults and three children. All rooms and public areas have complimentary Wi-Fi and there's free valet parking for all guests, a welcome feature for any hotel in the busy Dubai Media City area.

When it comes to eating, all-day restaurant Seven Seeds is a hip, multi-cuisine eatery with brick walls, wooden flooring and wrap-around windows. The Pantry is the hotel's on-the-go cafe and guests lounging at the pool can try drinks and bites from Aqua.

The hotel follows the AvaniFit approach to wellness, meaning there's a top-of-the-range gym to check out, as well as healthy menu choices and in-room mindfulness tips.

From the hotel, it's easy to get on to the Palm as the footpath to the Palm Jumeirah Monorail is located at the hotel entrance. There's also direct access to the Dubai Tram. Driving to Nakheel Mall takes less than 10 minutes and the Black Palace beach is also a 10-minute journey from the hotel.

Rooms cost from Dh297 as part of the hotel's opening offer; Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Dubai Media City; www.avanihotels.com