Bombardier Global 8000: World's fastest private jet will exceed the speed of sound

Supersonic passenger flights could be back on the travel agenda soon after aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced the world's fastest business jet.

The Global 8000 will be the world’s fastest and longest-range purpose-built private jet when it takes to the skies in 2025, the company said.

With a top operating speed of Mach 0.94, the Global 8000 is also capable of speeds above Mach 1.015 — officially faster than the speed of sound.

This capability was demonstrated last May in a Global 7500 test vehicle where the plane repeatedly hit supersonic speeds.

The world’s fastest private plane will also fly farther than any other in its class — more than 8,000 nautical miles — a few miles short of the world’s longest commercial flight from Singapore to New York.

The Global 8000 is expected to serve on routes to destinations including city pairings between Dubai and Houston, Singapore and Los Angeles, and London to Perth, Western Australia.

Flex wings and record-breaking engines

The world's fastest business jet has Smooth Flex wings for a comfortable flight in all weathers. Bombardier

Passengers will have one of the smoothest rides, says Bombardier, thanks to a Smooth Flex Wing, allowing flight in any weather, from even the shortest runways.

Super-efficient Passport engines power the jet. These are the engines used on the Global 7500's record-breaking business flight from Sydney to Detroit using a single tank of fuel.

And with one of the healthiest cabins in the sky, according to Bombardier, the jet operates at a cabin altitude of 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 feet. The Canadian company also ensures some of the fastest fresh air replacement systems on the market.

Inside there’s capacity for up to 19 passengers including four personalised suites, each designed to maximise space.

In-flight entertainment systems come with intuitive controls and high-speed connectivity. An entertainment cabin with jumbo 4k monitor is a good place for watching films, live sport, television shows or gaming.

The Principal Suite has a full-sized bed and an en suite bathroom with a stand-up shower.

To help guests arrive at their destination refreshed, a Soleil circadian lighting system works to reduce jet lag.

The entertainment suite is the ideal place to watch sports, films and more on board long-haul flights. Photo: Bombardier

Nuage seats have floating bases and swivel functions as well as the industry’s first zero-gravity positioning, designed to help reduce muscle fatigue, especially on long-distance flights.

Development of the aircraft is continuing, and Bombardier says that operators who use the Global 7500 will benefit.

Performance enhancements found on the Global 8000 will be made available on earlier marques when the new jet goes into service.

Bombardier is one of many companies working towards supersonic passenger travel. US airline United announced plans to introduce supersonic flights before 2030, and Boom says it has plans to fly from Dubai to Boston in seven hours.

A builder backed by Boeing looking to develop a supersonic jet that could in theory take passengers from London to New York in less than an hour shut down operations last year after it was unable to secure additional funds to produce its AS2 business jet.