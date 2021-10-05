Abu Dhabi Green List: which countries can I travel to from the UAE?

Abu Dhabi has announced that it will remove all Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for international travellers on July 1, with the exception of visitors from India.

"Abu Dhabi will be open for everyone with no quarantine protocol," Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the emirate's Department of Culture and Tourism, told The National.

The emirate will introduce different testing protocols for visitors from low-risk and high-risk countries. Those arriving from countries with higher infection rates will have to undergo two tests – one before they travel and another upon arrival, while those from lower-risk countries will only have to take one test.

Until then, the emirate will continue to expand its green list, which currently allows quarantine-free travel for passengers from 23 countries around the world. A few more countries will be added to the list this week, Al Shaiba revealed.

The UAE has also established travel corridors with four countries in May, which means that vaccinated travellers flying between the UAE and Serbia, Greece, Bahrain and Seychelles do not need to quarantine.

The Abu Dhabi Green List was last updated on June 13, with Malta added and the UK and Tajikistan removed.

Travellers flying to the UAE from countries on the list do not need to self-isolate. Anyone visiting from a country not on the Green List must quarantine for 10 days as part of Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 regulations.

Scroll through the gallery above or the map below to see all the territories on Abu Dhabi's Green List.

Where can I travel from without quarantine?

The 22 destinations on the Abu Dhabi Green List:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Greenland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Malta

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Uzbekistan

Travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from any of the countries listed above can skip isolation. All international travellers must present a negative PCR test result and take a second PCR test upon entering the capital, no matter where they are flying from.

Can I travel to the countries on the Abu Dhabi Green List?

Not all countries on Abu Dhabi's list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations.

From the April 4 list, only Iceland and Morocco are open to travellers from the UAE, and only the latter is accepting unvaccinated visitors.

Citizens and residents of the UAE are permitted entry to Russia, with a mandatory PCR test taken up to 72 hours before departure.

Uzbekistan is open to citizens and residents of the UAE, provided they have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Tourists are prohibited in Japan, while in Cuba, visitors can enter the country with a negative PCR test, but must go into quarantine at their own cost until taking a second PCR test on day five of their stay.

Visits to Portugal are restricted to essential travel only, with entry granted only to EU citizens, third-country citizens with residence rights in an EU country, and those travelling for study, family, health or humanitarian reasons. However, the tourism-heavy country has said it hopes to open up to travellers this summer.

Travellers to Switzerland have to provide a negative PCR test result, and visitors from certain countries have to go into mandatory quarantine for 10 days. The UAE is not currently on the list of countries from where quarantine is required.

Visitors to Taiwan must go into quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.