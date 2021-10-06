24-karat baths and gilded lifts: Take a look inside Vietnam's gold-plated hotel

You may be forgiven for thinking the "world's first gold-plated hotel" would open in the UAE, but that accolade is actually being claimed by Vietnam, where the 25-storey Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake boasts 24-karat-cladded interiors and exteriors.

The five-star hotel, which purports to be the first property plated in gold tiles, officially opened on Thursday, after almost 11 years of construction.

There are reportedly 5,000 square metres of gilded ceramic on the outside of the building. But it's not just the walls that glitter, as guests are also greeted by an entirely gold lobby, as well as a fully gold-plated infinity pool, furniture and room appliances. The theme even extends to the sinks, bathtubs and toilet bowls.

On opening day, guests could be seen posing by the pool and inside the sparkling lobby, tended to by staff dressed in red and gold.

The hotel sits by Giang Vo Lake, in the Ba Dinh District of the Vietnamese capital.

The 400-room property, developed by Hoa Bing Group, will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

The price per night will start from $250 (Dh918), according to Vietnam Insider.

There are also a number of apartments to rent in the hotel, with costs starting from $6,500 per square metre.

Gold-plated luxury does come at a price, after all.