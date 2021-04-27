23 Eid staycations across the UAE: from bargain hotel stays to blowout luxury escapes

With Eid Al Fitr just around the corner and travel restrictions still in operation for many overseas destinations, the coming holidays might be a good time to take a staycation for a change of scenery and some much-needed rest and recreation.

The first day of the Eid holiday will fall on Tuesday, May 11, for the UAE's private and public sectors, meaning many in the country will enjoy a five-day weekend to celebrate.

So why not pack up the family and head off to the east coast for a scenic stay in Fujairah or go north to Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman or Umm Al Quwain?

Sharjah has plenty to offer, especially for those craving a spot of culture, and the big cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have Eid staycations aplenty.

Here are 23 of the best deals available for hotel stays this Eid, with luxury, mid-range and budget options across all seven of the emirates.

Budget-friendly deals: stays for under Dh600

Hilton Dubai Creek

Take a trip to Old Dubai this Eid to enjoy some of the city’s culture and history. Check in at Hilton Dubai Creek and you’ll be near the Gold Souk, the Creek and the Grand Mosque – perfect for sightseeing.

The hotel’s rooftop pool offers views across Dubai Creek and to the Arabian Gulf.

Eid staycation offers include complimentary breakfast at the Glasshouse Brasserie and a three-course set menu at O’Learys, an American sports restaurant. There are also dining discounts and a free upgrade to the next room category, plus late check-in and early check-out, so you can make the most of your holidays.

Dh500 including breakfast, excluding taxes; Hilton Dubai Creek, Baniyas Road, Deira, Dubai; www.hilton.com

Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The private shoreline at Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Tajawal

Located about 10 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi is an under-the-radar resort and once you’ve found it, you’ll definitely be back for more.

Despite being so close to the city, it’s located by the water and has amazing views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The four-star hotel is the only one in the city to have its own private beach, and it's operated by the Shangri-La group, so you can expect luxury standards, for smarter prices.

It also has a huge outdoor swimming pool, health club and a good selection of dining options.

For Eid, they're offering special room rates.

Available on Thursday, May 13; Dh507 per night, including breakfast; Traders Hotel, Khor Al Maqta, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi; www.shangri-la.com

Rove La Mer Beach

Rove La Mer Beach is open in Dubai with seaview rooms from Dh299. Courtesy Rove Hotels

The newest Rove hotel on the block is offering a great deal this Eid, with guests getting change from Dh600 when they check-in.

Located in Jumeirah’s La Mer neighbourhood, the hotel comes with a sea-facing pool, an outdoor terrace and direct access to one of Dubai’s most popular beaches.

Inside, it makes the most of its seaside location with giant fish murals, retro surfboard decals and coloured beach-chic furniture. All rooms come with city skyline views or ocean vistas, and each has a private balcony.

Guests can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount when dining at selected outlets around La Mer Dubai this Eid by showing their Rove La Mer Dubai room key.

Valid from Wednesday, May 12 to Friday, May 21; Dh539, including breakfast, excluding taxes;; Rove La Mer, La Mer, Jumeirah, Dubai; www.rovehotels.com

Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

The Eid staycation offer at the Park Inn on Yas Island offers great value for money and easy access to all of the island's theme parks.

Head to the capital for a budget-friendly stay in this newly renovated hotel, which has a colourful design combined with golf course and Arabian Gulf views.

Rooms are well-equipped with Chromecast smart TV’s and colour-changing LED mood lights installed in the headboards.

Take your pick from Italian dining, Mexican or Belgian pub grub, and enjoy days by the outdoor pool, where children have their own separate play area.

From Dh250, including breakfast, excluding taxes; Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Yas Boulevard, Abu Dhabi; www.radissonhotels.com

Mid-priced stays: Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ajman and more

The Abu Dhabi Edition Eid staycation deal includes your choice of brunch from one of three offerings. Courtesy Edition Hotels / Marriott

The Abu Dhabi Edition

Make the most of the Eid weekend with a stay at super-sleek The Abu Dhabi Edition. The Weekender deal is available to book over the holidays and is ideal if you want to combine poolside relaxation, award-winning dining and upbeat nightlife.

Guests can arrive early to check in to a deluxe marina room with gorgeous waterside views of Al Bateen, and then take their pick from one of three newly launched brunches. Go for the Oak Room brunch at Tom Aikens' restaurant, or enjoy an evening affair at Annex's Amapiano, where there's live music and a rooftop firepit. The relaxing The Weekend Spritz at Alba Terrace offers a laid-back Mediterranean fiesta for everyone.

There’s also late check-out on your day of departure and daily breakfast for two included.

Dh1,300, including taxes; The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi; www.editionhotels.com

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa on the east coast. Courtesy Tajawal

Make a break for the east coast this Eid for a stay at the Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa in Al Aqah Beach. Nestled between the ocean on one side and the craggy Al Hajar mountain range on the other, this five-star resort is perfect for feeling like you’ve really got away from it all.

Think swaying palm trees, lush gardens and a 200-metre pristine shoreline as well as several temperature-controlled swimming pools, a spa and six restaurants and bars.

Children can enjoy the Flipper's Kids Club and water slide at the family pool while the adults unwind and enjoy the change of pace.

Valid on Thursday, May 13; Dh1,156 per room, including breakfast; Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Dibba Road, Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah; www.rotana.com

Address Dubai Marina

Spend Eid at the Address Dubai Marina for a stay with a great location, direct access to Dubai Marina Mall and walking distance to the beach.

What's more, all guests booking a suite over the Eid holidays will get free tickets to XLine, the Dubai Marina Zipline. Get set to fly from one of the Amwaj Towers towards the Dubai Marina Mall, passing Princess Tower, Cayan Tower and the world's largest man-made marina on the way.

Back at the hotel, enjoy the rooftop infinity pool with a view, five restaurants and bars, and a spa offering a wide range of treatments.

Dh800, including breakfast, excluding taxes; Address Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai; www.addresshotels.com

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

One of Ras Al Khaimah’s most popular resorts still has availability for Eid bookings. The laid-back Cove Rotana Resort has a beachfront location and a Mediterranean vibe. Choose from comfortable rooms, spacious suites or private villas, several of which have their own swimming pools leading directly into the sea.

The resort has two infinity pools, a 600-metre private beach, a fully-equipped gym, spa facilities with seven massage rooms, and a separate children’s pool and kids' club.

Take a break from the city traffic and relax at this resort where you’re guaranteed epic sunset viewing.

Valid on Thursday, May 13; Dh1,767, including breakfast; The Cove Rotana Resort & Spa, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Salem Road, Ras Al Khaimah; www.rotanahotels.com

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

The new Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island at Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Victor Besa / The National

Abu Dhabi's new kid on the block is set for a bumper Eid. The waterfront hotel on Yas Bay has a gorgeous outdoor swimming pool with a poolside restaurant, the first eforea spa in the UAE, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a shaded splash pool and playground for children.

It's also in prime position for any Eid fireworks set to go off on Yas Island to celebrate the holidays.

Even better, all guests staying at the hotel will get free theme park tickets with every night booked, so you can spend your staycation checking out Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi at no additional cost.

Dh750, excluding taxes; Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Bay, Yas Island; www.hilton.com

Conrad Dubai

Conrad Dubai. Courtesy Hilton

If you love to be at the heart of the action, head to the Conrad Dubai, which is located right in the centre of the city.

The hotel's Eid staycation is inclusive of breakfast and dinner and guests can choose from dining at Ballaro restaurant and terrace, try Korean street food at the newly opened Kimpo or go alfresco at Bliss 6, the hotel’s gorgeous poolside dining outlet that's framed by tropical foliage and views of the city.

Guests will also get discounts on any spa treatments booked or additional food and beverage spending.

And when you’ve had enough of the city, hop on the free shuttle service to La Mer beach where Conrad guests get 25 per cent discount on sunbed packages.

From Dh716, excluding tourism fee; Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; www.hilton.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a relaxing holiday at one of Dubai’s most fashionable retreats: the five-star Palazzo Versace. Check in to your own Versace-designed room or suite at this neoclassical-style hotel, reminiscent of a 16th century Italian palace.

Relax with rejuvenating spa treatments and treat your taste buds to a wide range of culinary experiences at the myriad food and beverage outlets.

The Eid staycation offer includes breakfast, plus daily lunch or dinner, and discounts on any spa treatments booked. Guests can also get complimentary access to the pool and beach at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai (a minimum spend applies).

From Dh1,190, plus taxes; Palazzo Versace Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai; www.palazzoversace.ae

Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Where better to celebrate Eid than at Abu Dhabi's majestic Emirates Palace? Expect grandeur and opulence at this sprawling hotel, which has its own private beach, marina, many swimming pools and variety of places to eat and drink.

There's also an excellent spa with separate male and female facilities for when you want to unwind.

Located in the heart of the capital, the hotel is offering an Eid deal for UAE residents that is inclusive of an overnight stay in a Coral Room, buffet breakfast and an Eid celebratory dinner.

Valid Wednesday to Friday, May 12 to 14; from Dh1,430, excluding taxes; Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; www.mandarinoriental.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

If you want mountain views on one side and the ocean on the other, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is a good pick. Nestled in the north of the emirates, this sprawling family-friendly resort has several swimming pools, including one that's for adults only, and another that's geared towards children. It also has tennis courts, a private beach and plenty of water sports on offer.

This Eid, special staycation rates include breakfast and dinner, with the option to dine buffet-style at The Kitchen or go a la carte at the hotel's contemporary Lebanese eatery.

The perfect base for exploring Ras Al Khaimah’s mountains or simply relaxing on the beach, it's also home to a huge spa with the first Himalayan Wellness Grotto in the emirate.

From Dh1,110, including breakfast and dinner; Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Al Maareedh Street, Ras Al Khaimah; www.hilton.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

Overlooking the natural surrounds at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Tajawal

For a day spent taking in the natural mangroves, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel offers a tranquil place to escape.

Enjoy a stroll along the promenade or take to the water for some mangrove kayaking. Elsewhere, the spa is entirely relaxing, with an amazing hammam facility and the temperature-controlled infinity pool overlooking the waters is the perfect place to lounge.

Dining options include all-day eatery Ingredients and the first-rate Pachaylen, which serves up authentic Thai food.

Dh638, including breakfast; Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Street, Abu Dhabi; www.anantara.com

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton

Located on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, beside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is a nice spot to staycation over Eid.

Enjoy sunrises over Al Maqta Creek and sunsets that illuminate the mosque, plus one of Abu Dhabi’s largest outdoor swimming pools.

The Venetian-style building also has sprawling gardens, a private beach and a choice of eight restaurants to dine at. There's also a separate spa that offers a variety of treatments designed to help guests unwind and re-energise.

Dh750 per night, excluding taxes, with breakfast at Giornotte restaurant included; The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi; www.ritzcarlton.com

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Ramp up the excitement this Eid with an adventure stay at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan in Abu Dhabi. As well as having access to one of the city’s largest swimming pools, guests can get moving with two activities per person included during each stay.

All visitors can try their hand at archery at the Al Forsan International Sports Resort and then choose from either go-karting, horse-riding or wakeboarding.

The hotel will also provide free transportation to get you to the sports resort. Late check-out or early check-in is also on the cards, subject to availability, and guests can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all restaurants and bars in the resort.

Rates from Dh740, including breakfast, but excluding taxes; Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi; www.marriott.com

Barracuda Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain

Barracuda Beach Resort in Umm Al Quwain. Courtesy Barracuda Beach Resort

A long-time favourite among UAE residents, Barracuda Beach Resort on the edge of the Umm Al Quwain lagoon still has some availability over Eid.

Located about 60 kilometres from Dubai, this spot is far enough away to feel like you’ve escaped the hustle, but only takes an hour to reach from the city.

Days can be spent by the lagoon-side infinity pool or the palm tree-lined private beach, and children have their own paddling pool and play area.

When it comes to dining, check out Biryani Junction for Indian dishes or Thunder Road Pizza & Grill for Italian eats.

It's also right beside Dreamland Aqua Park, ideal for a day out and, if you go for a villa, you can bring your pup along, too.

Rates from Dh700, including breakfast, excluding taxes; Barracuda Beach Resort, off the E11, Umm Al Quwain; www.barracuda.ae

Ajman Saray, A Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman has Eid offers available to book from Dh680. Courtesy Luxury Collection

If a pristine sandy beach overlooking the Arabian Gulf is what your Eid dreams are made of then you may want to head over to the Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman in the UAE's smallest emirate.

The hotel's long-stay promotion means the longer you stay, the more discounts you get. Check in for three nights and you’ll get 20 per cent off, make it a four to six-night stay and the discount increases to 25 per cent, and if you spend seven nights in this coastal getaway you’ll get 30 per cent off your stay.

There's plenty to keep you occupied with a huge swimming pool, fully equipped gym and spa experiences to enjoy. Dining options include Lebanese, Mediterranean, steakhouse and the newly revamped Bab Al Bahr Bar & Grill right on the shoreline.

Rates from Dh680 per night for a three-night stay, Dh1,472 for a one-night stay, including breakfast; Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street, Ajman; www.marriott.com

Splurge on a luxury escape: offers from Dh2,000 and above

1JBR by bnbme, Dubai

Bring the entire family for an Eid staycation in JBR with a spacious apartment to call your own over the holidays. Check in to 1JBR in Jumeirah Beach Residence and you'll have a beautifully designed spot that sleeps six to 10 people.

The residence comes with a huge indoor dining table that's perfect for family meals, barbecue facilities and a large balcony that’s ideal for alfresco eating, with amazing views of Ain Dubai.

If you really want to push the boat out, you can book a private butler to assist throughout your stay.

Dh2,300 per night, butler services from Dh1,000; 1 JBR at Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai; www.bnbmehomes.com

Armani Hotel Dubai

Spend the Eid holidays at the Armani Hotel Dubai with free tickets to some of the city's best attractions. Courtesy Armani Hotel Dubai

For a stylish Eid staycation, the Armani Hotel Dubai has a two-night package on offer that also comes with tickets to some of the city's best attractions. Check in to the hotel which is housed in the world's tallest building and enjoy the Italian-designed rooms, buffet breakfast for two and a dinner experience overlooking The Dubai Fountain.

Guests will also get tickets to visit At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY on Level 148, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo and the VR Park in The Dubai Mall so you can keep busy this Eid.

Any spends on food, beverages and spa treatments during your stay will also automatically be discounted by 15 per cent.

Valid from Thursday to Saturday, May 13 to 15; from Dh5,500 for two people, for two nights; Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai; www.armanihoteldubai.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai

If you’re looking to impress this Eid, you might want to consider the Nikki Beach Playcation offer. Guests can check in to a private villa at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, each of which come with a swimming pool and sunbathing terrace.

Enjoy daily breakfast either at Cafe Nikki or an in-villa feast, where you can also have the option of enjoying a floating breakfast served in the pool.

The adults-only retreat also comes with a complimentary visit to Nikki Beach Dubai where you'll have a luxury daybed and Dh2,000 credit to spend on food and beverages.

Guests also have access to the resort pool, private beach and Tone Gym facilities.

Access to Nikki Beach Dubai from Tuesday to Saturday; Dh12,000 per villa, per night, minimum two-night stay required; Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah; dubai.nikkibeach.com

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah. Courtesy Mysk

Escape to Sharjah’s Khor Kalba, where the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat offers an eco-focused stay in a luxury tent. Check in to your one-bedroom tent which comes with a sea view, a private pool and an outdoor rainforest shower.

The Adventure Package includes breakfast and dinner plus a family trip to the Kalba Bird of Prey Centre where expert handlers will tell you everything you ever wanted to know about falcons, owls, eagles and more, before letting the birds entertain with a flying demonstration.

Afterwards, a kayaking tour of the natural mangroves is the ideal way to soak in the natural surrounds. Dh4,250, excluding taxes, for two adults and one child; Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Kalba Corniche, Sharjah; myskhotels.com

Park Hyatt Dubai – Creek Golf Holiday Villas

For a luxury family staycation, the Park Hyatt Dubai has an Eid holiday package that incorporates a relaxing stay in the resort's holiday villas. All villas come with four ensuite bedrooms, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, spacious garden, fully equipped kitchen, and dining and living areas.

Wake up to views overlooking the property’s award-winning golf course and enjoy complimentary access to the driving range, mini golf and tennis courts.

You'll also get a daily buffet breakfast for two and your choice of dinner from Traiteur or a special in-villa Eid menu for two.

If you fancy visiting the Amara Spa to indulge in some relaxation in the form of hot sand therapy, detox treatments, vibrational therapy and more, you'll save 20 per cent on any face or body treatments purchased.

From Dh5,100; Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club St, Port Saeed; www.hyatt.com

*All rates and availability were correct at the time of writing but could change as occupancy levels at resorts change. Deals are available throughout the entirety of the Eid holidays, unless specific dates are mentioned.