Eid Al Fitr 2026 staycations deals: UAE and Oman hotel offers for the long weekend

Marking the end of Ramadan, the Eid Al Fitr public holiday is just around the corner.

For the public sector, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will run from March 19 to 22. For the private sector, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21, if Ramadan is 29 days, or March 22 if Ramadan is 30 days.

Here we have rounded up hotel deals across the UAE and in Oman.

Across the UAE

Jumeirah hotels

Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is located beside the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai. Photo: Jumeirah Info

A number of Jumeirah hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are offering reduced rates and perks this month.

When booking three nights at a participating hotel, guests will enjoy reduced rates, which vary from hotel to hotel. Jumeirah One members can avail an extra 5 per cent off, as well as a guaranteed room upgrade.

UAE residents will also enjoy early check-in from 12pm and late check-out at 3pm; a choice of breakfast-only or half-board dining, with children eating for free on the half-board packages; complimentary non-motorised watersports at select resorts; and two-for-one spa treatments of 60 minutes or more. Plus, if you book and stay in March, guests are guaranteed the same rate for a return stay in April.

Participating hotels are Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Zabeel House The Greens, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate and Jumeirah Saadiyat Island.

Until March 31; select Jumeirah hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Dubai; 04 301 7777

Abu Dhabi

Aldhafra Resort

Aldhafra Resort is located in Abu Dhabi's Empty Quarter desert. Photo: Aldhafra Resort Info

Located in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert, Aldhafra Resort is offering 30 per cent off stays, a complimentary room upgrade and Dh150 dining credit for UAE and GCC residents.

During the stay, guests will also be able to enjoy two of the resort’s curated desert and cultural experiences, including camel treks, henna art, sand bottle artistry, archery and sandboarding sessions.

Ongoing offer; Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi; 02 656 2512

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri

Waterfront hotel Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Shangri-La Info

Waterfront hotel Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, located along the Khor Al Maqta Creek, is offering room rates from Dh700.

The staycation deal includes daily breakfast for two at Sofra Bld; early check-in from 11am and late check-out at 4pm; as well as 15 per cent off dining at the hotel at locations including Shang Palace, Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard and Al Hanah Bar.

Until December 31; Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi; 02 509 8888

Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri

Four-star beach hotel Traders Hotel Qaryat Al Beri is offering rooms from Dh276, with daily breakfast at Afya included.

The hotel is also offering 15 per cent off food and drinks, and early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability).

Until December 31; Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi; 02 510 8888

Dubai

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

A Deluxe Polo-view Room at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. Photo: Al Habtoor Polo Resort Info

Al Habtoor Polo Resort is offering deluxe rooms with breakfast for two at Andalucia Restaurant from Dh1,060 per night.

The deal, running over Eid Al Fitr, also includes early check-in from 11am and late check-out at 4pm, and an upgrade to a junior or executive Suite (subject to availability).

Dh200 of credit at Oasis Pool Bar and Lounge is also included in the rate.

March 19 to 22; Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai; 04 435 4444

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

A lagoon and sea view at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Photo: Anantara Info

For a tranquil escape without leaving the city, check into Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. The Thai-style beachfront hotel is offering UAE and GCC residents up to 10 per cent savings on accommodation in any room or villa, with a daily resort credit of up to Dh500, which can be used in restaurants or the hotel spa.

A daily breakfast is included, as well as 10 per cent discounts at resort restaurants, 20 per cent discounts on selected leisure activities and 30 per cent discounts at the hotel spa.

An early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 5pm is also offered.

Ongoing offer; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 567 8888

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

A one-bedroom beach pool villa at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. Photo: Anantara Info

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is four kilometres from Dubai’s coastline. The hotel's staycation deal includes savings of up to 10 per cent on room rates, with breakfast for two adults and up to two children under 12 at Qamar, as well as a daily resort credit of up to Dh750, which can be used for hotel dining or at the spa. Early check-in and late check-out are offered, subject to availability.

The package also includes a complimentary 60-minute full body massage for two when staying in the Beach Pool Villas, Two Bedroom Villa or Four Bedroom Villa room categories.

Ongoing offer; World Islands, Dubai; 04 567 8777

Atlantis Dubai

UAE residents can stay for three nights and pay for two at Atlantis The Royal until May 31. Photo: Atlantis Dubai Info

Both Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal are offering discounts to UAE residents.

Depending on the duration of the stay, guests can either avail 25 per cent off rooms and suites, or a stay three nights and pay two offer − the two deals cannot be used together.

The hotels are also offering 25 per cent off treatments at their respective Awaken Spas.

At Atlantis, The Palm, guests can dine at a host of restaurants, including one Michelin-starred Ossiano and Brasserie Frantzen, or or embrace family fun at Wavehouse, complete with bowling lanes and arcade games. While at Atlantis The Royal, guests can relax at Cloud 22 pool, watch the fire and water fountain show featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, or dine at Estiatorio Milos, Ling Ling or celebrity favourite Carbone.

Both hotels have access to Aquaventure World, which is offering free waterpark and aquarium access to UAE visitors and residents until March 22.

Bookings should be made online and at least one valid Emirates ID must be presented at check-in per booked room.

Until May 31; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 426 0000

JA Ocean View Hotel

A room at JA Ocean View Hotel in Dubai. Photo: JA Hotels & Resorts Info

JA Ocean View Hotel, located in Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence is offering a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and 2pm check-out for visitors until March 28.

The staycation deal also includes daily breakfast, a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks and an hour of padel tennis.

Located just off The Walk, the hotel is a stone's throw from JBR's public beaches, shopping and restaurants.

Until March 28; Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai; 04 814 5599

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

This Eid, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is offering 25 per cent off the best available room rate when four nights are booked; rates currently start at Dh1,170 per night.

As part of the deal, the city-centre hotel is also offering breakfast at Aspen Cafe daily, and early check-in from 12pm and late check-out at 3pm (subject to availability).

The hotel boasts a direct connection to Mall of the Emirates, with shopping and entertainment options, including Ski Dubai, on its doorstep.

Until March 31; Barsha, Dubai; 04 341 0000

Mama Shelter Dubai

Quirky interiors at Mama Shelter Dubai. Photo: Mama Shelter Info

Business Bay hotel Mama Shelter Dubai is offering 20 per cent off bed and breakfast stays over Eid Al Fitr. They hotel is also offering 20 per cent off across all food and drink venues, including Mama Restaurant, Mama Trattoria, Mama Skypool and Mamm's Bar. Avail the deal online with the code PKMSSC.

Until September 30; Business Bay, Dubai; 04 527 0888

One&Only The Palm

Guests at One&Only The Palm will enjoy a Dh500 resort credit to be used at the spa, or on food and drinks, as well as daily afternoon tea, when they show a valid GCC ID at check-in.

Early check-in and late check-out, and same-day cancellation are also offered, according to availability.

Ongoing offer; Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; 04 440 1010

Park Hyatt Dubai

A Family Lagoon View room at Park Hyatt Dubai. Photo: Hyatt Info

Located on Dubai Creek, the Park Hyatt Dubai hotel is offering half-board rooms from Dh750.

lncluded in the rate is complimentary dining for two children under 10 years old, late check-out, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and access to The Lagoon Beach Club and The Lagoon Club.

Park Hyatt is also offering complimentary entertainment and wellness activities for all hotel guests, including group golf lessons, social padel sessions, mixology and cooking classes, bike riding and cinema nights.

Until March 31; Dubai Creek Resort; 04 602 1234

Shangri-La Dubai

A Burj Khalifa view from the Shangri-La Dubai pool. Photo: Shangri-La Info

Check into the Shangri-La Dubai from Dh570 per night, and enjoy a daily breakfast as well as 25 per cent off dining at the hotel and spa experiences.

Where available, the hotel is also offering early check-in and late check-out and complimentary suite or room upgrades.

Alternatively, up to three people can redeem the daycation offer with the use of a deluxe room from 10am until 6pm, while they enjoy full pool access and 30 per cent off spa treatments.

Until September 30; Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; 04 405 2825

Oman

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

The resort pool at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. Photo: Anantara Info

Located in the south of Oman, Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara has a GCC resident offer, with room rates from OMR 130 (Dh1,240) per night, with breakfast included.

Located on the Dhofar coast, the hotel is set on a 250-metre stretch of private beach beside the Unesco-listed Al Baleed Archaeological Park.

As a part of the GCC residents deal, hotel guests will be entitled to OMR 15 spa credit and OMR 15 dining credit across the resort’s restaurants. And guests staying in the resort’s signature pool villas receive OMR 40 resort credit.

The hotel is also offering private transfer from Dubai to the resort for OMR 650 (one-way). The hotel is about a 13-hour drive from Dubai International Airport. Air Arabia and flydubai fly to Salalah from the UAE in less than 2 hours.

Until April 30; Salalah, Oman; +968 2322 8222