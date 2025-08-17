Sheikh Hamdan shares scenic photos from Yorkshire shooting holiday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has shared photos of himself on his annual grouse hunting in Yorkshire, England.

Shared across two posts, Sheikh Hamdan captioned the posts with hashtags, which read "#yorkshire #grouse #hunting".

He posted the photos on Saturday, just days after August 12, which is known as the Glorious Twelfth and traditionally marks the start of red grouse shooting season in the UK.

Dressed for mild British weather, he wore blue and green checked shirts in the images, with protective clothing, including ear defenders and glasses. In one image, he shared a close-up of his rifle, and can be seen wearing both a Whoop and an Apple Watch. In many photos, he can be seen surrounded by vibrant purple heather.

Sheikh Hamdan has shared photos of himself and his family, spending time in England most summers.

Last year, he posted a photo of himself shopping at UK supermarket, Tesco, with two of his children.

“Family grocery shopping,” he captioned the image of himself pushing the trolley. From the image, it is not clear which part of the UK they were shopping in.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, with twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha in Yorkshire in 2023. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

In 2023, he shared photos from Yorkshire with his eldest children, twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, in tow. In one image, photographed from behind, he is shown holding his children's hands, with the scenic Yorkshire countryside surrounding them.

He was on a similar trip in the UK the year before, along with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on a shooting trip in Yorkshire in 2022. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

This summer, Sheikh Mohammed also spent time in England. He has been spotted in London, visiting luxury department store Harrods, where he stopped by Somewhere Cafe. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and Saudi businesswoman Deem Al Bassam, the cafe has built a following overseas, and his visit highlighted its growing international presence. The cafe opened its London outpost in December.

