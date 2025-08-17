Sheikh Hamdan shares scenic photos from Yorkshire shooting holiday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shared new photographs of himself grouse hunting in Yorkshire this summer. All photos: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed has shared new photographs of himself grouse hunting in Yorkshire this summer. All photos: Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram
The Crown Prince of Dubai has visited Yorkshire during the annual hunting season in the past
The Crown Prince of Dubai has visited Yorkshire during the annual hunting season in the past
He posted the photographs on August 16 ...
He posted the photographs on August 16 ...
... Days after August 12, which is known as the Glorious Twelfth and traditionally marks the start of red grouse shooting season in the UK
... Days after August 12, which is known as the Glorious Twelfth and traditionally marks the start of red grouse shooting season in the UK
In the past, he has posted photos of himself shooting in Yorkshire with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai
In the past, he has posted photos of himself shooting in Yorkshire with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai
In one image, he showed a close-up look at his rifle, Apple Watch and Whoop
In one image, he showed a close-up look at his rifle, Apple Watch and Whoop
The scenic Yorkshire countryside in the background
The scenic Yorkshire countryside in the background
Sheikh Hamdan with friends in Yorkshire, all wearing neutral clothing associated with the British outdoors
Sheikh Hamdan with friends in Yorkshire, all wearing neutral clothing associated with the British outdoors
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed grouse hunting in Yorkshire
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed grouse hunting in Yorkshire
Sheikh Hamdan sits amongst bloomed heather flowers
Sheikh Hamdan sits amongst bloomed heather flowers
Sheikh Hamdan holding a grouse
Sheikh Hamdan holding a grouse
He has also shared photos of himself in Yorkshire in 2022 and 2023
He has also shared photos of himself in Yorkshire in 2022 and 2023

Lifestyle

Travel

Sheikh Hamdan shares scenic photos from Yorkshire shooting holiday

Crown Prince of Dubai has made regular summer trips to the English countryside in the past

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

August 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has shared photos of himself on his annual grouse hunting in Yorkshire, England.

Shared across two posts, Sheikh Hamdan captioned the posts with hashtags, which read "#yorkshire #grouse #hunting".

He posted the photos on Saturday, just days after August 12, which is known as the Glorious Twelfth and traditionally marks the start of red grouse shooting season in the UK.

Dressed for mild British weather, he wore blue and green checked shirts in the images, with protective clothing, including ear defenders and glasses. In one image, he shared a close-up of his rifle, and can be seen wearing both a Whoop and an Apple Watch. In many photos, he can be seen surrounded by vibrant purple heather.

Sheikh Hamdan has shared photos of himself and his family, spending time in England most summers.

Last year, he posted a photo of himself shopping at UK supermarket, Tesco, with two of his children.

“Family grocery shopping,” he captioned the image of himself pushing the trolley. From the image, it is not clear which part of the UK they were shopping in.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, with twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha in Yorkshire in 2023. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, with twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha in Yorkshire in 2023. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

In 2023, he shared photos from Yorkshire with his eldest children, twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, in tow. In one image, photographed from behind, he is shown holding his children's hands, with the scenic Yorkshire countryside surrounding them.

He was on a similar trip in the UK the year before, along with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on a shooting trip in Yorkshire in 2022. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed on a shooting trip in Yorkshire in 2022. Sheikh Hamdan / Instagram

This summer, Sheikh Mohammed also spent time in England. He has been spotted in London, visiting luxury department store Harrods, where he stopped by Somewhere Cafe. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Amal Al Marri and Saudi businesswoman Deem Al Bassam, the cafe has built a following overseas, and his visit highlighted its growing international presence. The cafe opened its London outpost in December.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand

UAE fixtures
May 9, v Malaysia
May 10, v Qatar
May 13, v Malaysia
May 15, v Qatar
May 18 and 19, semi-finals
May 20, final

Match info:

Wolves 1
Boly (57')

Manchester City 1
Laporte (69')

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm

Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Price: from Dh155,000

On sale: now

Updated: August 17, 2025, 7:22 AM`
Sheikh Hamdan bin MohammedEngland