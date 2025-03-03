The futuristic Shebara Resort in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea offers access to the kingdom's stunning marine life. Photo: Shebara Resort
The futuristic Shebara Resort in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea offers access to the kingdom's stunning marine life. Photo: Shebara Resort

Lifestyle

Travel

Last-minute Eid travel destinations within five hours of the UAE

International trips are in high demand this year for the long break that will mark the end of Ramadan

Lindsay Judge

March 03, 2025