The UAE flight routes launching in 2025

Etihad Airways is set for a busy year after announcing it will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/25/etihad-new-flights-atlanta-hong-kong-tunisia/" target="_blank">launch flights to 10 new destinations</a>. But it's not the only UAE carrier expanding its network – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/flydubai/" target="_blank">flydubai</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/air-arabia/" target="_blank">Air Arabia</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/17/wizz-air-to-add-airbus-extra-long-range-jets-to-abu-dhabi-fleet-in-2026-to-tap-new-markets/" target="_blank">Wizz Air Abu Dhabi</a> also have plans for new routes. To inspire travel, here’s a look at 14 new destinations launching in 2025. <b>Launched:</b> January 30 Air Arabia has launched direct flights three times a week to Addis Ababa, taking off on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Ethiopia's capital is known for its cultural heritage, vibrant markets and historical landmarks, such as the National Museum of Ethiopia, home to the famous Lucy fossil. A mix of modern and traditional influences, Addis Ababa provides a dynamic gateway to Ethiopia’s history and diverse landscapes. <b>Launching:</b> March 31 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/04/wizz-air-subscription-model-flights/" target="_blank">Wizz Air Abu Dhabi</a> will fly three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to Varna. In the summer, Varna is a popular spot for a beach getaway, with its long stretches of sand and lively seaside atmosphere. The city has a bit of everything. History buffs can check out the Archaeological Museum, home to the world’s oldest processed gold, while those looking to unwind can stroll through the Sea Garden or relax at a cafe. <b>Launching:</b> June 21 Flydubai will offer daily flights to Al Alamein starting on June 21 until September 7. Al Alamein, on Egypt’s North Coast, is a quiet getaway with beautiful Mediterranean beaches and clear blue water. It’s also known for its Second World War memorials and museums, which highlight the area’s history. In recent years, new resorts have popped up, offering a mix of history and relaxation. <b>Launching:</b> June 27 Air Arabia will fly from Sharjah three times a week to Sochi, Russia. Flights will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sochi, on the Black Sea, is the largest resort city in Russia. Famous for its fruit markets, the city is also home to the world's north-westernmost tea plantations. Travellers can also expect mountainous coastlines, waterfalls, historical sites and a vibrant nightlife. <b>Launching:</b> July 2 Etihad Airways will fly directly four times a week to Atlanta starting on July 2 before increasing to daily flights on November 1. Atlanta is a bustling metropolis and a major business and transportation hub. The city has a thriving tech scene, professional sports teams, craft breweries and dining spots. Passengers who fly with Etihad can also take advantage of US preclearance at Zayed International Airport. <b>Launching:</b> September 7 Etihad will offer daily flights to Taipei starting in September. The bustling captain of Taiwan has a gorgeous skyline, lively night markets and historical temples. There’s plenty to do, from visiting quirky cafes to offbeat museums. Taipei also boasts several hidden parks that serve as tranquil retreats. <b>Launching:</b> October 2 The UAE’s national carrier will fly three flights a week to Medan, starting in October. Medan is Indonesia’s third-largest city and has a mix of culture, great food, and easy access to Lake Toba, one of Indonesia’s most famous natural spots. The city has interesting landmarks like Maimun Palace and the Great Mosque, but it’s also known for its street food and local dishes. <b>Launching: </b>October 3 Etihad will start offering five daily flights to Phnom Penh on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Phnom Penh, also nicknamed the “Pearl of Asia”, is Cambodia’s most populous city. It is known for its walkable riverfront lined with parks, restaurants and bars. Top attractions include the Royal Palace, the National Museum of Cambodia and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum. <b>Launching:</b> October 9 In October, Etihad will have daily flights to Krabi, Thailand. Krabi is famous for its scenic views and impressive beaches and islands. The city also has beautiful coral reef vistas, which make it a great spot for diving. Other attractions include hot springs, a wildlife sanctuary, sea caves and national parks. <b>Launching:</b> November 1 Etihad will have three flights a week to Tunis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tunisia’s capital city has a rich history as well as stunning Mediterranean beaches, a centuries-old medina and the Bardo Palace, a museum that houses one of the largest collections of Roman mosaics in the world. <b>Launching: </b>November 3 Etihad will fly to the northern Thailand city four days a week. The mountainous city is in northern Thailand. It is home to hundreds of temples, including the Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, which offers great views from the hilltop. It’s also known for its night markets, with local street food and handmade crafts. <b>Launching: </b>November 3 Etihad will begin daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Hanoi in November. Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, has ancient buildings, extensive structures from the French colonial period and monumental, Soviet-style communist architecture. Its Old Quarter is popular for its narrow streets, markets and food stalls. <b>Launching:</b> November 3 There will be five flights a week from Etihad to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/02/hong-kong-travel-destination-langham/" target="_blank">Hong Kong</a> on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The city offers a mix of city life, culture and nature. There are street markets and dim sum spots as well as hiking trails with amazing views. Hong Kong’s famous peak tram goes up Victoria Peak and offers a bird’s-eye view of the city’s many impressive skyscrapers. <b>Launching: </b>November 7 Etihad will have four weekly flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Algiers on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The capital city is known for its mix of French colonial and North African influences, seen in its architecture, food and culture. There’s also the Casbah, a Unesco World Heritage site known for its narrow streets, historic homes and traditional markets.