Best summer 2023 staycation deals in the UAE, from Atlantis The Royal to Qasr Al Sarab

Summer has arrived and with a long weekend on the cards, it might be time to head off for a short staycation and poolside cooldown.

It's the low season for the country's tourism industry and, with many residents having travelled overseas, some hotels are offering great deals.

Here are 14 staycation packages in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah bookable over summer.

Check-in at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

Guests who book three or more nights will get Dh200 daily credit to spend on activities at Atlantis The Royal. Getty Images

The biggest resort to open in Dubai’s recent history is inviting summer travellers to come and stay with plenty of perks to boot. With 795 rooms, 90 swimming pools and 17 bars and restaurants, Atlantis The Royal also gives guests access to all the leisure facilities at its sister hotel Atlantis, The Palm.

Until September 30, guests who book three or more nights will get Dh200 daily credit back to spend on in-resort activities. Complimentary daily breakfast is also included as well as access to Aquaventure, the world’s biggest water park, and the Lost Chambers Aquarium.

For those looking to push the boat out, book a Royal Club room and you’ll also get access to the private Royal Club Lounge, which offers all-day French bubbles, afternoon tea, evening beverages and a private butler service.

Rates start at Dh2,125, excluding taxes; www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Brunch and breakfast at W Dubai – The Palm, Dubai

Enjoy a summer stay with breakfast and brunch at W Dubai – The Palm. Photo: Ralf Tooten

Known for its lively pool parties and excellent dining options, W Dubai – The Palm is the place to go for a chic coastal getaway. Enjoy this five-star hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah by booking the weekend summer staycation package.

As well as being able to check in early, the deal includes Saturday brunch for two adults and two children at Michelin-starred restaurant Torno Subito from renowned chef Massimo Bottura. Complimentary breakfast for the family is also part of the deal, as is 50 per cent off on treatments at Away Spa.

Rates start at Dh999, excluding taxes; www.marriott.com

Seaside vibes at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Guests can stay by the seaside at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah’s Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island has three outdoor swimming pools, six bars and restaurants and a fantastic children's club, plus a summer staycation deal running until the end of August. It includes a stay in a Deluxe Island Seaview room, where guests can enjoy the vistas of Al Marjan Island boulevard from a private balcony, plus complimentary daily breakfast at The Market, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant.

Rates start at Dh799, www.movenpick.accor.com

Get daily cashback at Radisson Dubai Damac Hills

Radisson Dubai Damac Hills has golf course views

Head to the hills this summer for a relaxing getaway at Radisson Dubai Damac Hills. Surrounded by golf courses and desert vistas, it’s a good place to beat the heat with guests able to spend the day unwinding by the hotel’s 25-metre outdoor swimming pool.

Summer stays come with Dh100 daily cashback to spend on food and beverages; take your pick from dining at the Fire Lake Grill House Restaurant & Bar or go for pan-Asian options at Hessa Street Kitchen. The hotel also has preferential rates on the greens for in-house guests.

Rates start at Dh475 for two adults, children under 12 stay for Dh75; www.radissonhotels.com

Arabian summer at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab Desort Resort by Anantara offers a complimentary upgrade this summer. Photo: Anantara

Escape to the desert this summer with a stay at the beautiful Arabian fortress that is Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. This season, the hotel’s summer surprise offer includes a complimentary upgrade to the next room category for every overnight booking, daily breakfast, late checkout and Dh200 spa credit.

There are plenty of free activities, including fat-biking, guided night discovery walks and falconry sessions where guests can find out more about the majestic birds of prey. Guests under 12 can head to the children's club, which has a cinema under the stars, pool games, disco, face painting and more.

Rates start at Dhs995, excluding taxes; www.anantara.com

Retail therapy at InterContinental Dubai Festival City

A stay at InterContinental Dubai Festival City comes with discounts at Dubai Festival City Mall. Photo: InterContinental

Shop till you drop at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City this summer. As well as 25 per cent off on standard room rates, guests checking in will get a voucher booklet filled with deals and discounts that can be used at the adjacent Dubai Festival City Mall.

Breakfast for two adults and two children is also included in every stay, as is children's club access and dinner for four at Anise – the hotel’s buffet-style restaurant, which has Dubai Creek views.

Rates start at Dh505, excluding taxes; www.intercontinental.com

Villa escapes at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Al Shamal ocean view villa at The Ritz-Carlton

Set right beside the water, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is the ideal place to spend a summer’s day. The shoreline has water sports such as kayaking, snorkelling and fishing.

The hotel's staycation offer provides complimentary kayaking and a daily buffet breakfast for two adults at Shore House, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, which has Arabian Gulf views. There’s also Dh200 resort credit per stay to spend across the resort.

Rates start at Dh2,127, excluding taxes; www.marriott.com

Head for the mountains at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa on the UAE's east coast. Photo: Tajawal

Switch up your scenery and head to the mountains with a stay at Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa. Nestled on the UAE’s east coast in Al Aqah, the hotel has manicured gardens, two temperature-controlled swimming pools and rooms with balconies overlooking the craggy Hajar peaks. Summer stays come with 15 per cent off regular room rates and children can stay free. Children under six also dine for free, while those up to age 12 get 50 per cent off food.

Rates start at Dh565, excluding taxes; www.rotana.com

A golfer's getaway at Dubai Creek Resort

Dubai Creek Resort offers discounts on room rates, dining, rounds of golf and spa treatments. Photo: Dubai Creek Resort

Slow things down with a visit to Dubai Creek Resort, home to Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences. Set at the end of a palm-tree-lined path on the banks of the creek in Deira, the hotel has a special summer offer that's only for GCC residents.

As well as 20 per cent off on room rates, the deal includes complimentary breakfast; 20 per cent discount in the hotel’s other restaurants and bars; and 10 per cent off at Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon for when some pampering is required.

There are also discounted rates at the hotel’s golf academy and on green fees for anyone looking to brave the heat with a few rounds.

Rates start at Dh934; www.dubaicreekresort.com

Unwind at Fairmont The Palm, Dubai

Fairmont The Palm's summer staycation package includes discounted room rates and buy one get one free breakfast. Photo: Fairmont

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the five-star Fairmont The Palm in Dubai is a great spot for those seeking a relaxing staycation. With its own private beach, eight swimming pools, manicured gardens and a luxury spa, the hotel also offers guests direct access to Palm West Beach, one of the most popular neighbourhoods on The Palm.

UAE residents can take advantage of the summer staycation offer that includes discounted room rates, 25 per cent off at the hotel’s food and beverage venues and two-for-one breakfasts.

Rates start at Dh449, excluding taxes; www.fairmont.com

An urban stay with a twist at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The pool at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

In the heart of the UAE capital on Al Maryah Island, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is a 34-storey upscale hideaway where spacious rooms come with views over the water. It has eight bars and restaurants, a 25-metre swimming pool and is directly connected to Galleria Mall for those seeking retail therapy.

The Summer Beach Escape package gives guests the best of an urban stay alongside some beach time and includes access to Saadiyat Beach Club, on Abu Dhabi's most pristine shoreline. Guests will also receive complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent off on all food, beverage and spa purchases.

Rates start at Dh600, excluding taxes; www.rosewoodhotels.com

A 30-hour getaway at voco Dubai The Palm

Spend 30 hours at voco Dubai The Palm. Photo: Voco

When 24 hours isn’t enough, voco Dubai The Palm’s 30-hour staycation might be the answer. With early check-in at noon and late checkout until 6pm, guests are guaranteed plenty of time to unwind at this Palm Jumeirah hotel. Home to the popular home-grown restaurant Maison Mathis and the funky rooftop bar and lounge Frenia, the hotel also has a temperature-controlled swimming pool and private beach.

Even better, the hotel is dog-friendly, although extra charges apply. The offer is available on weekends only and you can also get 30 per cent off at the hotel’s dining outlets if you sign up for the IHG One Rewards loyalty programme.

Rates start at Dh450, excluding taxes; www.ihg.com

Make a weekend of it at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Family-friendly stays await at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Photo: Hilton

Head to Ras Al Khaimah this summer for a multi-night getaway at the beachfront Hilton. Sleeping in a king or queen room, travellers can expect amazing views of the ocean from their private balcony.

Meals at The Kitchen, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, are included in every stay, as are all-inclusive beverages, so you don’t need to worry about running up your bill every time you need to cool down with a refreshment.

There’s also plenty to keep the family entertained, including a private beach, saltwater swimming pool, adults-only pool and a children's pool complete with a waterslide. Watersports and a supervised children's club make it great for families.

Rates start at Dh1,800 for two nights, excluding taxes; www.hilton.com

Skyline views at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

The pool at Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre. Photo: Hilton

For a staycation with a difference, why not consider a city break? Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre is in the heart of Dubai, offering spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and 180-degree views of the twinkling Dubai skyline.

The Urban Summer Escape package is valid for two-night stays and includes early check-in from 10am and late checkout until 4pm, plus daily complimentary breakfast at the upscale Bull & Bear restaurant. Guests will also be upgraded to the next room category free of charge and receive Dh250 resort credit per night that can be spent at the hotel’s restaurants and bars.

Retreat to the spa and enjoy 20 per cent off bookings.

Rates start at Dh1,299; www.hilton.com