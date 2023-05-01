Emaar Hospitality Group's new hotels to open later in the year

Emaar Hospitality Group, the developer behind properties such as Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts, as well as Armani Hotels and Resorts, has announced it is adding several new hotels to its portfolio, with most scheduled to open in the second half of the year or in 2024.

The eight new properties are: Address Jabal Omar Makkah in Saudi Arabia, Vida Dubai Mall, Vida Creek Beach, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour, Address Marassi Beach Resort in Egypt, Vida Marina Resort & Yacht Club Marassi in Egypt, Vida Aljada in Sharjah and Vida Residences Cairo Gate.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah is Emaar’s first property to open in Saudi Arabia. As previously reported, it will have 1,484 rooms and suites in the heart of the holy city. It consists of two towers that form a gateway leading to the courtyard of the Grand Mosque for those coming from the city's Masar development.

Address Jabal Omar Makkah offers 1,484 rooms and suites in two towers. Photo: Address Hotels & Resorts

In Egypt, Address Marassi Beach Resort and Vida Marina Resort & Yacht Club Marassi will open later this year, while Vida Residences Cairo Gate will open in 2024.

Meanwhile, the UAE will be home to another Vida property with Vida Dubai Mall set to open later in the year. It will be adjacent to the mall while Vida Aljada in Sharjah is scheduled to open next year.

Palace Dubai Creek Harbour and Vida Creek Beach will also open later this year. These additions will bring the total number of Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotels in this cluster to four, including Vida Creek Harbour and Address Grand Creek that are already open.

Read More Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah unveils first renderings

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Emaar Hospitality Group to key destinations like Marassi in Egypt, and Makkah in Saudi Arabia, in addition to expansions within the Dubai Creek Harbour in the UAE, showcasing how the landscape for hospitality in these booming countries is revolutionising,” a spokesperson for Emaar said.

“We have witnessed successful growth in occupancy rates, with 2022 rates going up from the original 60 per cent in 2021 to 65 per cent and to 74 per cent in 2023 thus far. With the increasing demand for hospitality in the region, our expansion plans are aligned to welcome local, as well as international tourists.”