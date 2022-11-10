Celebrity favourite Nikki Beach to open its sixth property in Muscat in 2023

Oman’s hotel scene is set for a shake up next year as the sultanate welcomes its first Nikki Beach property.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat will open in the capital's Yiti Bay in autumn next year.

Synonymous the world over for its beach club concept combining music, dining and entertainment with flowing white drapery and sunset views, it will be Nikki Beach's sixth global resort.

Joining sister properties in Dubai, Montenegro, Greece and Thailand, the luxury hotel will offer 115 rooms, 25 spacious suites and 30 beautifully designed upscale villas, each with their own private pool.

Synonymous with its sophisticated beach club concept, as seen here in Dubai, Nikki Beach will open in Oman in autumn next year. Photo: GHA Properties

The brand is also bringing its renowned beach club concept — which debuted in Miamiin 1998 — to the sultanate. Nikki Beach Muscat will be located adjacent to the hotel and promises stylish music-centric vibes, a swim-up bar and a glistening private shoreline.

A 30-minute drive from Muscat airport, and only 28 kilometres from the city, Oman’s newest resort will appeal to sun-seeking residents and international visitors.

Its location overlooking the Sea of Oman is ideal for the luxury yachting community, and the resort has its own private marina.

“The opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat will elevate our resort experience to a new level. The project combines the cultural and ethical pillars of Oman with the best of the Nikki Beach Global brand in an authentic and meaningful manner,” said Alexander Schneider, president of the Global Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts division.

“The property will introduce a new customer experience that goes beyond the norm of luxury hospitality and further elevates the entire market, and we look forward to amplifying the natural attraction of Yiti to bring forth a new cultural highlight for the region.”

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat will also offer three upscale restaurants including an all-day dining Cafe Nikki, Soul Lounge in the hotel’s lobby and Escape. Guests can also dip in and out of three resort swimming pools, unwind at the Nikki Spa or keep their fitness on track at the fully equipped Tone Gym.

For those who can’t get enough of the Nikki Brand, private residences will also open at the destination shortly after the hotel welcomes visitors.

The resort is part of Oman Tourism Development Company's (Omran) recently announced tourism development plans for Yiti Bay, which include an 11-million-square-metre urban living and leisure master plan.

“The opening of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Muscat marks a significant milestone in the project’s development. It is a resort that pays homage to the country’s rich and intriguing culture and the location’s picturesque beauty with luxe modernity,” said Hashil bin Obaid al Mahrouqi, chief executive at Omran.

Travellers keen to be among the first to visit will be able to make reservations from early 2023 on the hotel's website.