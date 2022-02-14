InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa to open February 25

Ras Al Khaimah's newest hotel will open in the northern emirate on February 25.

The InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is less than two weeks away from opening its doors on Hayat Island.

The 351-room resort is Ras Al Khaimah's first InterContinental hotel and is set right on the beachfront with views of the Arabian Sea and the Hajar mountains.

Six new dining and drinking spots will open at the hotel including New York-inspired Noho Bar and Turkish and Lebanese fusion spot Levant & Nar. Sunset drinks around the fire pit at Shasha will undoubtedly be popular, with the al fresco venue offering awesome views over the ocean as well as poolside dining.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa will have six new restaurants and bars. Photo: IHG

Guests staying at the hotel can book a room, suite or villa, with each category offering spacious accommodation and a private balcony or terrace. For those seeking utmost privacy, private pool and family villas are surrounded by well-manicured gardens and located only a few steps from the white sandy beach.

For travellers staying in premium rooms, there will be complimentary access to the Club InterContinental Experience. Housed in a separate building, this exclusive club offers a dedicated premium check-in area, a private pool and bespoke food and beverages served throughout the day.

The hotel has plenty to keep the whole family entertained with two temperature-controlled swimming pools, a fitness suite and a luxury spa with a Turkish hammam and 10 treatment rooms.

A deluxe sea-view room at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort and Spa. Photo: IHG

Children will be entertained and educated at Planet Trekkers, IHG's signature club that specialises in creating adventures for children to allow them to find out more about the world through hands-on activities. Older children will be happy at the Teens Club.

The hotel is also offering a plethora of day-trips to some of Ras Al Khaimah's most interesting spots including visits to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm, dhow cruises through the mangroves and desert safari excursions.

Rooms start from Dh1,007 excluding taxes. To celebrate the launch, the advance saver rate offers a 15 per cent discount on best available rates plus complimentary breakfast to guests who are first to stay at Ras Al Khaimah's newest luxury resort.

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa, Al Raffa, Ras Al Khaimah; ihg.com