His designs can be seen all around Spain but now, the first home designed by famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi will open its doors for a special one-night stay via Airbnb this autumn.

Casa Vicens, which is listed for just $1 (Dh4) on the accommodation-booking website, is located in Barcelona’s Gracia neighbourhood.

It was originally built as a summerhouse but, these days, sits as a museum dedicated to the architect and his work in the region.

“Built as a lavish summerhouse for a local family in 1885, Casa Vicens was designed by internationally renowned architect, Antoni Gaudi. A riotous mix of colours and influences, it was Gaudi’s first ever commission and it is widely regarded as being one of the first buildings of the Art Nouveau movement. This hidden gem was declared part of Unesco World Heritage in 2005,” reads the Airbnb listing.

The booking comes with a tour from Casa Vicens Gaudi host Emili, a member of the team who recently transformed Gaudi’s first house into a museum. He will share his insights and knowledge from the recent restoration project during an extensive tour of the space.

Doors will also be closed to the public, meaning guests have unprecedented access to explore the historic building.

"We are excited to give guests the opportunity to experience this house as Gaudi designed it – as a nature oasis. We are deeply committed to the preservation of Gaudi's cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building's secrets and rich history with whoever books," said Emili.

As part of the stay, guests will also be treated to a Gaudi-inspired menu from a Michelin-star restaurant in the dining room, as well as a nightcap in the luxurious smoking room.

To conclude the evening, guests will head to the Vicens family master bedroom and, in the morning, be treated to a full Mediterranean breakfast in the private city garden.

Booking opens on Monday, July 12 at 4pm CEST (6pm GST) for a one-night stay for two guests. More information is at airbnb.com/gaudi

Who are the Sacklers? The Sackler family is a transatlantic dynasty that owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactures and markets OxyContin, one of the drugs at the centre of America's opioids crisis. The family is well known for their generous philanthropy towards the world's top cultural institutions, including Guggenheim Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Tate in Britain, Yale University and the Serpentine Gallery, to name a few. Two branches of the family control Purdue Pharma. Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg were Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York before the First World War. They had three sons. The first, Arthur, died before OxyContin was invented. The second, Mortimer, who died aged 93 in 2010, was a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. The third, Raymond, died aged 97 in 2017 and was also a former chief executive of Purdue Pharma. It was Arthur, a psychiatrist and pharmaceutical marketeer, who started the family business dynasty. He and his brothers bought a small company called Purdue Frederick; among their first products were laxatives and prescription earwax remover. Arthur's branch of the family has not been involved in Purdue for many years and his daughter, Elizabeth, has spoken out against it, saying the company's role in America's drugs crisis is "morally abhorrent". The lawsuits that were brought by the attorneys general of New York and Massachussetts named eight Sacklers. This includes Kathe, Mortimer, Richard, Jonathan and Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, who are all the children of either Mortimer or Raymond. Then there's Theresa Sackler, who is Mortimer senior's widow; Beverly, Raymond's widow; and David Sackler, Raymond's grandson. Members of the Sackler family are rarely seen in public.

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

