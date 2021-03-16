10 of the most expensive private islands for sale right now

With social distancing now the norm, holidaying on a private island could be one safe solution for those keen to get away.

For anyone with more than a bit of spare change in the bank, buying a private island would guarantee year-round holidays and sunshine served in stunning isolation.

One of the largest islands in the Bahamas has become the latest secluded paradise to hit the market and become top contender for a safe holiday hotspot for the world's elite.

Little Ragged Island, also known as St Andrew's, is one of the biggest private islands currently for sale in the Caribbean.

Little Ragged Island is billed as a developer's dream with space to build a luxury retreat, private accommodation and an 18-hole golf course with land leftover. Courtesy Concierge Auctions

Located about 220 kilometres north of Cuba and 600km south-east of Miami, the island spans 295 hectares and is home to rolling hills and endless stretches of beaches, all surrounded by the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Listed for $19.5 million, with no reserve price, the island is going under the hammer on March 26.

Bidders will need a $100,000 deposit to take part in the auction, which will result in a new owner of the southernmost island of the Caribbean's Ragged Island Chain.

Billed by Concierge Auctions as "a perfect blank canvas" for developers, the island has plenty of space to build a luxury resort, an 18-hole golf course, residential properties and still have land leftover.

With kilometres of beaches, freshwater ponds and forested hills, St Andrew's also comes with access to prime snorkelling and sailing grounds. On its eastern side, it also has deep water access, making it easy for yachts, superyachts and large ships to dock. And getting to the island by air is easy, too, as it's just a 10-minute boat ride away from the nearest private airstrip.

From the Maldives to the South Pacific: the world's most expensive private islands

If the Bahamas isn't your dream destination, but escaping the pandemic to a private island paradise still appeals, there are plenty of other secluded retreats up for grabs.

With asking prices up to an eye-watering $155m, here are 10 of the world's most expensive private islands for sale today.

Vatuvara Private Islands, Fiji – $155m Private Island Paradise, Thailand – $153.8m Pumpkin Key, Florida, United States – $95m Long Caye private island, Belize – $75m Ifuru Resort, Raa Atoll, Maldives – $65m Spectabilis Island, Bahamas – $62m Cave Cay, Bahamas – $60m Water Cay Private Island, Turks and Caicos – $49m Motu Tane, French Polynesia – $39m Pakatoa Island, New Zealand – $35.9m

Click through the gallery above to find out more about each private island.

Whether you fancy your own islet in the Maldives, are craving an 44.5ha retreat off the coast of Thailand or want to unwind in French Polynesian waters, if you have the capital then the world's island real estate market likely has the perfect spot for you.

And for the rest of us, there's nothing like a spot of island-induced daydreaming or paradise musing to get you through another week at home.