Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in epic French Open final to complete second career Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic became just the third man in history to win the career Grand Slam twice after fighting back from two sets down to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final on Sunday.

Top seed Djokovic - a nine-time Australian Open champion, a five-time winner at Wimbledon, and three times a champion at the US Open - clinched his second Roland Garros title with a 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over fifth seed Tsitsipas.

Djokovic joins Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to win all four Grand Slam titles more than once.

More to follow