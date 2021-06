Barbora Krejcikova has won her first Grand Slam singles title after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.

Krejcikova, the world No 33, has the chance to seal the Roland Garros double when she competes in the doubles final alongside fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.

More to follow