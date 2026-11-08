Alex Eala stunned in Hong Kong final as Filipino star's breakthrough 2026 ends with injury setback

Alex Eala rounded off her breakthrough 2026 in disappointing fashion as she fell short in the final of the Hong Kong Open, losing Sunday's title match 6-3, 6-0 to Claire Liu of the US.

Eala started well and forced an early break of serve but was hampered by an injury to her right knee and received lengthy treatment as she trailed 4-3. Liu won the next two games to clinch the opening set.

Eala dug in but saw her serve broken after a protracted back-and-forth battle in the opening game of the second set and was clearly struggling for fitness with her right knee now strapped.

From there, it was one-way traffic and the 26-year-old American Liu moved through the gears to seal a straight sets victory.

Despite defeat, Eala has enjoyed some improved form in the closing weeks of the season. She reached the last 16 in Ningbo and the last eight in Tokyo before her run to the final in Hong Kong.

It put a ribbon on a landmark 2026 for Eala, who established herself as a rising star of the WTA and consistently competed with the tour's best players.

Alex Eala receives treatment during the women's singles final against Claire Liu. Getty Images Show caption: Alex Eala receives treatment during the women's singles fina…

The 21-year-old Filipina made history in August by winning her first WTA singles title at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, becoming the first player from the Philippines to achieve the feat.

Her run was particularly impressive, defeating Zheng Qinwen, Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and world No 3 Jessica Pegula in succession. She recovered from a set down to beat Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final.

That victory lifted Eala into the world's top 20 for the first time, making her the first Filipina to reach that milestone. She subsequently climbed to a career-high No 18 in August.

There were other significant achievements, including a WTA 125 title in Birmingham, a semi-final appearance in Auckland and a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, her best Grand Slam performance to date. She also reached the third round of the US Open.

Those achievements have earned Eala a growing army of fans, particularly back in the Philippines. Last month she earned praise for putting her country first and dropping out of WTA commitments to compete at the Asian Games, where she won a bronze medal.

Rybakina pulls out of WTA Finals

Meanwhile, world No 1 and defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Rybakina said: “I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year. I’ve had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

“I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season. The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. I can’t wait to be back in Indian Wells in March.”

Marta Kostyuk moves into Group 1 as the first alternate and will open play on Sunday against Linda Noskova.