US Open: Naomi Osaka sets up blockbuster last-16 clash with Coco Gauff

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka powered into the US Open fourth round on Saturday night with a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over 15th seed Daria Kasatkina to continue her best run at a major since 2021.

Osaka lit up Louis Armstrong Stadium in broad daylight, turning her third-round clash into a showcase of power and composure.

The Japanese player dominated early, absorbed a brief second-set wobble, and closed out the win to set up a blockbuster fourth-round showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff.

“Honestly, I was trying to tell myself to stay calm. I was so shaky today but I'm glad that it was an entertaining match,” Osaka said.

“Whenever I come here it feels like home and you guys are very involved and I feel grateful, thank you.

“Can someone come to the match and cheer for me?,” the 27-year-old added. “I mean it's kind of tough playing an American here but I hope you guys have adopted me. I kind of see [Gauff] as a little sister so it's cool to be playing her here.”

From the first point, Osaka looked sharp, putting pressure on Kasatkina with an early break gifted to her by a double fault before racing into a 3-0 lead.

Kasatkina's delivery deserted her in the first set with eight double faults and only 25 per cent of first serves landing as Osaka coolly dished out a bagel in 22 minutes.

Kasatkina, however, forced a decider after a scrappy second set riddled with breaks. Errors crept in on both sides, Osaka's frustration surfaced, and Kasatkina steadied enough to seize the lead.

Seven service breaks kept the set on edge before the Russian-born player finally held her nerve to level the match.

Osaka, however, regained her composure in the third. She saved a break point with two blistering winners and surged into a 3-1 lead before closing out the match to stay on course for a third US Open title.

Sinner given a scare

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner came through a testing encounter with Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov to book his place in the last 16.

World number one Sinner rallied from a set down to beat Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 and keep alive his bid to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

“A very, very tough match today. I've known Denis for quite a long time. I knew that I had to play at a very high level,” said Sinner, who lost his previous meeting with Shapovalov at the 2021 Australian Open.

Sinner will next face Alexander Bublik, the 23rd seed from Kazakhstan, who overcame 14th seed Tommy Paul in their third round match.

“Week two is completely different. It's always a great sight that I'm still here. It's getting tougher and tougher, also physically and mentally,” said Sinner.

The Italian made serene progress through the first two rounds but dropped his first set of the tournament against a resurgent Shapovalov, a former top-10 player whose career was stalled by injury.

A US Open quarter-finalist in 2020, Shapovalov signalled his intent with a break in the fourth game and raced 5-2 ahead in the first set.

Sinner broke to get back on serve but Shapovalov produced a gutsy hold, saving a break point for 6-5 before taking the next game and the set.

Top seed Sinner punished a slack service game from Shapovalov at 3-3 in the second set as he dragged himself back into the match at a set apiece.

Shapovalov responded by breaking early in the third set and surging into a 3-0 lead, but he couldn't sustain his level and a defiant Sinner hit back by winning nine games on the spin.

The Canadian offered some belated resistance but by then it was too late as Sinner sealed his 24th successive Grand Slam match win on hard courts.

Sinner has reached the final of all three Grand Slams this season, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of a defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

Federer is the last man to successfully defend the US Open, winning the title each year from 2004-08.

