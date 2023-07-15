Hollywood A-listers and royalty at Wimbledon final - in pictures

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova left Tunisia's Ons Jabeur heart-broken once again as she claimed a surprise 6-4, 6-4 victory on Saturday to become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title in the Open era.

Vondrousova, 24, upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing the 2019 French Open final.

The entire Arab world was behind Jabeur as she looked to become the first player from her region to win a Grand Slam singles title. However, it was not to be as she had to settle for runner-up once again, one year after she lost the Wimbledon final to Elena Rybakina.

More pain followed at the US Open later in the year where Jabeur was second best again, this time to Iga Swiatek.

"It will be tough to speak. I am going to look ugly in the photos so that's not going to help," Jabeur told the Centre Court crowd.

"I think this is the most painful loss of my career."

She then added: "I promise I will come back one day and win this tournament."

The dramatic final was witnessed by a number of celebrities, including the Princess of Wales, Hollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Garfield, among others.