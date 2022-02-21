Dubai Tennis Championships Day 1: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in first round action

After the women's tournament last week - which saw Jelena Ostapenko crowned champion - it's time for the men to take centre stage at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Monday's first round may be limited in quantity but it is stacked with quality as world No 1 Novak Djokovic makes his highly-anticipated start to the season as he bids to win a sixth title in Dubai. The Serb's first round match on Centre Court, against Italian wildcard Lorenzo Musetti, will follow former world No 1 Andy Murray's encounter against Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell.

The day begins with former US Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia taking on Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, before Tunisian wildcard Malek Jaziri faces Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. The other match of the day features Belgium's David Goffin up against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

Vesely defeats Cilic to reach second round

Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely earned his first win at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with an impressive 6-4, 7-6 win over former world No 2 Marin Cilic.

Three previous visits to Dubai had resulted in three first round losses for Vesely and the world No 123 finally tasted victory on Monday afternoon.

Vesely earned the only break of the first set in the third game and remained solid on serve to take the lead. An immediate break in the second set put Vesely in complete control and he looked poised to serve out the victory at 5-4 but squandered three match points before Cilic claimed the break back.

Vesely quickly regrouped for the tiebreak, which he took 7-3 on his third match point to complete the win in one hour and 53 minutes. The Czech will face either eighth seed, and 2018 champion, Roberto Bautista Agut or France's Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.